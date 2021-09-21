CUBEX LLC appoints inventory automation pioneer Chris Hayden as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO)

Chris brings over 25 years of sales and executive leadership to this new role. With a primary focus in capital medical device and software sales, his particular focus has been in diagnostics and inventory automation. Chris has spent the last 15 years in senior roles with Pyxis, Cardinal Health / Carefusion and BD, while leading the national sales for Pyxis with revenue accountability of $1B. Since 2017, he has overseen BD's Life Sciences and Diagnostics business for the East Coast accountable for over $600M in Revenue. Prior to that, he spent 4 years at Cerner Corporation overseeing their pharmacy enterprise by managing national sales in the US and Canada, driving a 70% increase in sales during that period through both organic growth and the acquisition of Bridge medical as a tuck in to the product portfolio.

Earlier in Chris's career, when automated dispensing was still in its relative infancy in the human acute care space, he was hired by Pyxis to help launch the new markets division and drive significant growth in the alternate care marketplace. That experience, and all that has followed, has brought him full circle to CUBEX LLC. "My entire career has been leading up to this moment," said Chris. "I've learned so much about what it takes for leading-edge inventory technology like CUBEX and ZIMBIS to become a standard of care that the majority of the market considers essential. I can't wait to get started."

"Chris is without question the perfect person for this role," said Anton Visser, CEO and Co-Founder of CUBEX. Chris was a colleague of Anton's at Pyxis during the company's formative years, and the two have retained a connection throughout their respective careers. "2021 has been our best year to date at CUBEX, and Chris' senior leadership experience with several multi-national industry leaders, as well as his relentless creativity in developing new revenue streams, are exactly what we need at to continue that success."

Chris a graduate of Towson University in Towson, MD. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business with a concentration in Marketing. He resides in Middletown, DE with his three daughters, Lauren-16, Avery-14, and Sydney-12, and the most recent addition to the family, a Vizsla puppy named Bruno. In his free time Chris enjoys boating on the Chesapeake Bay, golfing and of course watching his girls play in their various sporting events.

