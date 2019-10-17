CUBEX LLC Expands With The Launch Of New Dental Venture, ZIMBIS

PHOENIX, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CUBEX LLC, a leading provider of medication and supply management technology, announced today the launch of its new venture, ZIMBIS, a division focused solely on solving the inventory management challenges of the dental market.

At Cubex, we are united in our vision to improve efficiencies for our customers. We are passionate about healthcare and helping those who deliver it by providing sophisticated solutions that allow them to focus their time on patient care. (PRNewsfoto/Cubex LLC)

The launch of ZIMBIS supports CUBEX's mission of providing clients with solutions that address their specific medication and supply requirements. ZIMBIS solutions will not only support the needs of dental providers but also the dental distributors and manufacturers who serve them. Having the right product, at the right time, in the right place is a requirement to provide optimal patient care and ZIMBIS cloud-hosted, automated inventory management solutions meet that requirement, improving clinical efficiencies, streamlining order management and improving profitability for both dental providers and distributers.

In addition to ZIMBIS's current inventory management solutions, a new line of dispensing cabinets tailored specifically to the dental market will soon be released, including the launch of the Lab Plus Solution this week at the ZAHN Dental Expo.

"ZIMBIS is actively working with leading dental distributors and dental facilities to implement programs," said Louis Visser, DDS, Vice President of ZIMBIS, who leads the venture. "These partners are already helping us to bring an entirely new level of insight and innovation to the dental market."

Learn more about ZIMBIS at www.zimbis.com.

About CUBEX® LLC

CUBEX® LLC is a leading provider of innovative health care automation and cloud-hosted business intelligence solutions that enable healthcare, veterinary, and dental facilities to improve medication care, cost and patient outcomes, while at the same time increasing regulatory compliance. More information can be found at www.cubex.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Burgus (CUBEX LLC)

jburgus@cubex.com

SOURCE Cubex LLC

Related Links

https://www.cubex.biz

