CUBEX LLC introduces CUBEX® Flex Bundle, a complete solution for controlled substance and pharmacy storage in veterinary medicine

"CUBEX is dedicated to creating a secure, effective, and affordable all-in-one solution for controlled substance management in combination with true pharmacy automation," said Anton Visser, co-founder and CEO of CUBEX. "Pharmacy items such as preventatives and fluids are easily missed on the customer's invoice. The Flex Bundle ensures that veterinarians are in total control of both facets of their medication and supply management."

CUBEX® Flex Bundle's small, modular footprint allows for fast and automated access to all controls and pharmacy items while ensuring charge capture. This new addition to the CUBEX family of solutions fully integrates with common practice management software that directly connects to CUBEX's proprietary cloud-based software.

"We chose the CUBEX Flex Bundle for to improve security, compliance, accuracy and accountability as it relates to controlled substances and other pharmaceuticals. This new system does it all," said Jon Bertoldo, DVM, owner of Animal Mansion Veterinary Hospital and one of the first CUBEX Flex Bundle customers in the world. "It's going to greatly reduce my liability and limit the many hours I take to accurately track controlled substances."

CUBEX Flex Bundle is available now through a simple monthly subscription. Visit https://cubex.com/cubex-flex/ to learn more, or call 480-268-7955 to schedule a demo.

About CUBEX® LLC

CUBEX® LLC is a leading provider of innovative health care automation and cloud-based business intelligence solutions that enable veterinary, dental and long-term care facilities to improve medication care, cost and patient outcomes, while at the same time increasing regulatory compliance. More information can be found at www.cubex.com.

Media Contact:

Joey Campagna (CUBEX LLC)

(480) 268-7955

[email protected]



SOURCE CUBEX LLC

