Cubeyou Sets Record Straight on Privacy Compliance Questions

CNBC updated its online story on Friday, April 20 to state that "Facebook takes no stance on whether Cubeyou showed the proper disclaimers to users on its site" and that Cubeyou does not share "individualized information about Facebook users with marketers." With these two updates, CNBC reversed the two central allegations it made in the article.

Furthermore, the Psychometrics Centre at the University of Cambridge, which has always supported Cubeyou's position that the YouAreWhatYouLike app obtained proper consent from opt-in users, updated the app's website to state: "The website footer showed both CubeYou and the Centre's logos and the terms gave both organisations explicit consent for the data collected by the app to be used anonymously for academic and business purposes."

"These clarifications are important to us because we want to set the record straight," said Federico Treu, Founder and CEO of Cubeyou. "While I'm disappointed that CNBC published the erroneous story, which caused confusion among reporters and customers, I'm happy to see the facts come to light."

Cubeyou became a Facebook Certified Marketing Partner in 2013, and has passed several Facebook reviews over the past five years. Cubeyou provides consumer insights in an aggregated, anonymized form using data from a variety of sources. The company applies Artificial Intelligence to uncover insights that help brands, agencies and media companies refine their marketing strategies and product development.

"What's important here is that we've proven without doubt that Cubeyou obtained proper consent from our users, and we used their data appropriately and in a respectful manner," Treu said.

"We want to thank our clients for their continued partnership and support. We are focused on continuing to provide the great product experience that they've come to expect from us," Treu continued.

