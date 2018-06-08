Cubeyou to Present Research Findings About How Consumer Online Social Behavior Correlates With Product Purchase and Consumption at the IIeX North America 2018 Conference

Cubeyou's artificial intelligence algorithms fuse together more than 150 million daily consumer social media interactions with consumption data from leading syndicated studies, GfK MRI and Simmons Research. The results are calibrated against the latest U.S. Census studies to paint the most accurate picture of American consumers.

"Despite marketers' enormous efforts spent on engaging with consumers on social media, there has been very little data about how this translates into real-world product purchase and consumption," said Treu. "We are excited to address this important topic and unpack the learnings using Cubeyou's unique dataset and machine learning algorithms."

To learn more, see the presentation description on the IIeX conference website.

