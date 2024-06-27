Cubhub Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance Certification

DALLAS, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubhub, the nation's foremost provider of pediatric homecare software, proudly announces its attainment of SOC 2 Type 2 compliance, marking a significant milestone in its dedication to safeguarding customer data and enhancing user satisfaction. This achievement underscores Cubhub's unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of security and confidentiality within its cutting-edge homecare technology solutions.

SOC 2 Type 2 compliance is a certification awarded to organizations that demonstrate exemplary controls and safeguards for protecting customer data. By adhering to the rigorous criteria set forth by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), Cubhub assures its customers of the stringent security measures in place.

Key benefits of SOC 2 Type 2 compliance for Cubhub's Medicaid-based clients include:

Enhanced Data Security: Ensuring robust protection of sensitive health data, minimizing risks of breaches and unauthorized access.

Assured Software Reliability: Reinforcing trust among healthcare providers and patients through a secure and dependable software platform.

Alignment with Regulatory Standards: Demonstrating compliance with vital healthcare regulations such as HIPAA, thereby instilling confidence in meeting industry requirements.

Focused Risk Management: Proactively identifying and mitigating potential data security threats within the Medicaid healthcare sector.

Cole Ballweg, CEO of Cubhub, commented, "At Cubhub, trust is foundational to our customer relationships. Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance affirms our steadfast commitment to security, privacy, and reliability. It reinforces our belief that everyone benefits when their software partner operates with integrity."

About Cubhub

Cubhub provides state-of-the-art software solutions tailored for Medicaid-based home health care, driving innovation that revolutionizes business operations for our clients. Committed to empowering agencies with automation tools that enhance efficiency and prioritize patient care, Cubhub continues to set new standards in the industry. Discover how Cubhub can transform your home care agency at www.cubhub.io .

Media Contact: Presley Perkins, [email protected]

