Cubhub Announces the Launch of Family CNA Module for Colorado Providers

Enhancing Pediatric Home Healthcare with Streamlined Workflows and Exceptional Parent Experience

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubhub (Cubhub.io), the leading provider of electronic medical records (EMR) solutions for home healthcare providers serving Medicaid populations, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Family CNA module tailored for providers in Colorado.

The Family CNA module represents a significant leap forward in home healthcare, offering streamlined workflows that not only enhance operational efficiency but also deliver an exceptional experience for families. As the only EMR system specifically designed for pediatric care, Cubhub continues to set the standard for innovation and user-centric solutions in this specialized field.

"We're proud to introduce the Family CNA module, which directly addresses the unique needs of families and caregivers," said Cole Ballweg, CEO of Cubhub. "Colorado pioneered the Family Care model and we are excited to make things better for companies, parents, and kids."

The Family CNA module is built to integrate seamlessly with Cubhub's existing suite of pediatric-focused tools, ensuring a smooth transition and continued high-quality care for patients. Colorado rules can make the management of the Family CNA program costly and cumbersome, but Cubhub has automated many of the challenging elements. With this new addition, providers can look forward to improved caregiver satisfaction, better patient outcomes, and a robust, intuitive system that meets the evolving demands of pediatric home healthcare.

Cubhub remains committed to empowering healthcare providers with cutting-edge technology designed to support the vital work they do for children and their families. The launch of the Family CNA module is a testament to that commitment, reinforcing Cubhub's position as the go-to EMR solution for pediatric home healthcare providers.

About Cubhub

Cubhub is the leading provider of electronic medical records (EMR) solutions exclusively for pediatric home healthcare. With a focus on streamlining workflows and enhancing the experience for providers and families, Cubhub is committed to delivering cutting-edge technology tailored to the unique needs of pediatric care. For more information about the Family CNA module or to learn more about Cubhub, please visit Cubhub.io .

