CUBI Investors Have Opportunity to Join Customers Bancorp, Inc. Securities Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Customers Bancorp, Inc. ("Customers Bancorp" or "the Company") (NYSE: CUBI) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Customers Bancorp revealed via an SEC filing on April 12, 2024, that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), Carla Leibold, "was notified of her termination from employment with the Company on April 10, 2024, for 'cause' under her employment agreement for violating Company policy, which termination was effective immediately." The Company then admitted in an SEC filing on April 25, 2024, that contrary to its prior filing, that Ms. Leibold "agreed that the termination of Ms. Leibold's employment is a separation by mutual agreement." Additionally, the Company disclosed that Ms. Leibold would receive $2.5 million in cash.

