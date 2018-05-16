Cubic and 4C Strategies Strengthen Strategic Partnership for Training and Readiness Capabilities

"We're pleased to continue our partnership with 4C Strategies as this new agreement builds on previous successful collaborations between the two companies, particularly in Australia," said Dave Buss, president of Cubic Global Defense. "Our partnership will ultimately deliver improved value for our current customers and customers of future opportunities."

"This is an important step for us in building our partner network where Cubic has successfully expanded the reach of our readiness solutions in Australia," said Magnus Bergqvist, chief executive officer of 4C Strategies. "We are thrilled to expand our Australian success and now partner with Cubic on a global scale as we see a growing demand for our joint offerings."

Under the agreement, Cubic and 4C Strategies will explore opportunities to further integrate the companies' complementary products, services and solutions. The partnership will provide open and scalable training solutions with a focus on customer outcomes rather than a "one-size-fits-all" proprietary approach.

The companies anticipate improved aggregation between quantitative data generated within training simulation applications, such as Cubic's CATS Metrix, and the qualitative assessments made by observers and stored in 4C Strategies' EXONAUT® Software Suite, will enable significant advances in performance-based training. Combining this data provides enormous potential for data analytics, improved learning outcomes and greater readiness management.

Cubic's CATS Metrix is an exercise control (EXCON) software used by operators and instructors to plan, conduct, control, monitor, record, debrief and evaluate live force-on-force training. 4C Strategies is a leading provider of readiness solutions that schedule, plan, deliver and evaluate military training, experimentation and operations through the EXONAUT Software Suite, which is in use today by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and more than 10 partner nations.

Cubic is a market-leading, technology provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Cubic Transportation Systems is a leading integrator of payment and information technology and services to create intelligent travel solutions for transportation authorities and operators. Cubic Mission Solutions provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) capabilities for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. Cubic Global Defense is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions for the U.S. and allied forces. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company's website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

