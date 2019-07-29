Cubic and Transport for New South Wales Extend Contactless Payment to Sydney's Bus Fleet

SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its Cubic Transportation Systems business division and Transport for New South Wales will expand the Opal contactless ticketing system to bus fleets. The extension of contactless ticketing for buses will start this week, on a select number of buses. Contactless ticketing will then be rolled out across the entire bus fleet, with completion scheduled for late September.

Additional travel benefits and incentives available to Adult Opal card holders will be extended to include contactless users on Opal enabled trains, ferries and light rail services, with buses to follow.

"This announcement marks the dawning of a new age for commuters in Australia's major cities," said Tom Walker, senior vice president and managing director of Cubic Transportation Systems, Asia-Pacific. "This is a milestone project for NSW and for Australia. Cubic is delighted to have partnered with Transport for NSW to introduce this new ticketing technology here, building on the success of Cubic projects in other major cities around the globe including London and now New York, where contactless is revolutionizing ticketing."

"We'd like to congratulate New South Wales Transport Minister Andrew Constance, Transport for New South Wales, Cubic's staff and contractors for making this happen," added Walker.

The success of contactless payment technologies benefit both locals and travelers visiting Sydney. The ability to use debit and credit cards as well as various electronic devices including mobiles and wearables to pay for travel brings new levels of speed, convenience and choice.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people's lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

SOURCE Cubic Corporation

Related Links

http://www.cubic.com

