Cubic Announces the Passing of Lead Independent Director Edwin A. Guiles

Guiles provided guidance and oversight for Cubic since 2008, serving as lead independent director for the last two years. He also served as the chair of Cubic's Executive Compensation Committee and financial expert on the Audit and Compliance Committee in addition to having a director role for the California Water Service Group.

In 1972, Guiles joined San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) where he held a variety of management roles before becoming Chairman and CEO of Sempra Energy's utilities SDG&E and Southern Gas Company in 2000. During his tenure, he was responsible for overseeing the company's procurement, generation and transmission of electricity and natural gas; operation of the company's power plants; as well as the administration of its 20-percent ownership of the San Onofre Nuclear Power Plant. Guiles retired from Sempra Energy in 2009.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, June 22 at 11:00 a.m. at Rancho Bernardo Presbyterian Community Church – 17010 Pomerado Road, San Diego, CA 92128. Please keep the Guiles family in your thoughts and prayers.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people's lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp .

SOURCE Cubic Corporation

Related Links

https://www.cubic.com/

