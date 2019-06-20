Cubic Appoints John Karaboulis as Vice President of Services for Transportation Business

SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division is strengthening its business expansion program in the Asia-Pacific region with the appointment of John Karaboulis as vice president of services. He will report to Tom Walker, senior vice president and managing director of Asia-Pacific for CTS.

Formerly the executive director of services delivery and asset management for Transport for New South Wales, Karaboulis will lead a team of approximately 450 Cubic staff in Sydney, Brisbane and Singapore.

"John's proven track record building strong teams to deliver transformational procurement, contract management and services delivery programs across all modes of public transport makes him a very good fit for this new regional role," said Walker. "He will be an asset for Cubic's business expansion program in the region with his transport industry experience, contacts and expertise."

"There is a real buzz in transport now and I'm excited about the prospects this regional job offers. Cubic is on a roll globally, with a range of innovative new products being rolled out in this region, with more in the pipeline," said Karaboulis.

