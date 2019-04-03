Cubic Appoints Justin P. Oberman to Newly Created Position

SAN DIEGO, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced the appointment of Justin P. Oberman as vice president of new markets for Cubic's Government Relations and Strategy team. He will support the Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division with new opportunities presented by fast-growing mobility options and next-generation payment platforms serving urban and regional travelers.

"As Cubic's NextCity vision is becoming real, it's vital that we cultivate new markets beyond our existing customer base," said John Roberti, vice president of government relations and strategy, Cubic Corporation. "Justin's expertise in transportation within both the governmental and commercial sectors make him ideally suited for this new role. He combines a deep understanding of transportation operations, economics, public policy and funding priorities and will be a key member of our team."

Oberman will be focused on helping Cubic create new markets, revenue streams and partnerships. In the process, he will assist Cubic's municipal customers define and deliver on their policy priorities related to congestion management, payment platforms and innovation. He will also be executing on new markets, revenue streams and partnerships for Cubic in transit security.

He has more than 20 years of experience in transportation strategy, finance, policy and infrastructure protection. Since 2006, Oberman has advised CEOs in these sectors on corporate and business development, raising capital and developing public sector strategies. He has also helped start new companies in aviation and supply chain management.

Oberman worked for former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Norman Mineta on Amtrak financing and reform and he was the third employee of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) after 9/11. At the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Oberman set up and led TSA's vetting programs, serving as an assistant administrator and member of the Senior Executive Service.

He earned a bachelor's degree with Honors in Government from Wesleyan University. He is a Truman National Security Fellow and was in the Emerging Leaders Program at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people's lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

Media contact

Crystal Nguyen

Corporate Communications

Cubic Corporation

PH: +1 858-505-2593

Crystal.Nguyen@cubic.com

SOURCE Cubic Corporation

Related Links

http://www.cubic.com

