Cubic Appoints Sean Palleschi as Vice President, Financial Operations and Controller for Defense Business

"We are pleased to welcome Sean to our Cubic family," said Dave Buss, president of Cubic Global Defense. "Sean's extensive background in operational finance and prior experience as controller for a number of corporate business units makes him a strong asset to the CGD leadership team as we continue to strengthen our global business."

Prior to joining Cubic, Palleschi was the regionals and geared turbofan (GTF) associate finance director for UTAS Aerostructures, where he led the full profit and loss; balance sheet and controls; and compliance responsibility for nine regionals and GTF programs. Palleschi also completed a 14-year career with Pratt & Whitney where he served in a number of finance leadership roles, spanning various business units. His roles included finance controller and transition manager for the company's Military Auxiliary Power Engines unit, financial planning and analysis manager for AeroPower as well as controller, business practices officer for manufacturing operations.

Palleschi holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Connecticut and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a market-leading, technology provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense, C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Cubic Transportation Systems is a leading integrator of payment and information technology and services to create intelligent travel solutions for transportation authorities and operators. Cubic Mission Solutions provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) capabilities for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. Cubic Global Defense is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions, special operations and intelligence services for the U.S. and allied forces. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company's website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

