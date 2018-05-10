Cubic Awarded Additional Delivery Orders for Immersive Game-Based Training Courseware to the US Navy

"We are pleased to continue our support for the U.S. Navy with the creation of virtual and immersive training courseware that aligns with our NextTraining™ strategy," said Dave Buss, president of Cubic Global Defense. "The additional delivery orders underscore our commitment to providing the Navy with innovative, cost-effective training solutions that are aligned with the Chief of Naval Operations' vision of achieving high velocity learning through 21st century technology."

Cubic's IVSE is an advanced learning product for the LCS training program that immerses trainees in a photo-realistic, 3-D virtual environment to train various tasks in settings that are virtually identical to real-life scenarios. The additional orders received as part of Cubic's IDIQ will add new functionality and virtual content to the current LCS virtual training environment.

"Cubic truly has a unique team structure where we integrate learning science and technology to meet our customers' training needs," said Ray Oliver, general manager of Orlando Operations. "With the addition of the new awards, we will continue our recruitment efforts for top talent to add to our growing, world-class team here in Orlando."

Cubic's Orlando operations includes a studio environment dedicated to the advancement of game-based training and currently employs more than 260 personnel. Cubic is recruiting for a number of positions in support of these awards, including software engineers, instructional designers, technical producers, 3-D artists and subject matter experts.

