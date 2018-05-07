Cubic Awarded Contract to Deliver PRISim Suite PortableTrainers to US Air National Guard

"We are thrilled with this contract win as PRISim is one of Cubic's key training solutions for marksmanship and judgement skills," said Dave Buss, president of Cubic Global Defense. "This contract is a significant first win for the Cubic and Federal Resources partnership and we look forward to supporting the Air National Guard with its mission critical simulation training program."

Cubic's L750 portable system from the PRISim Suite product line leverages high-definition, interactive videos and game-engine technology to create realistic training theatres for all aspects of firearms handling. The system is easy-to-use, simple to transport and quick to deploy with an industry-leading set up time of three minutes. It includes a Surface Pro tablet controller and features three modes of training – branching video for use of force training, marksmanship and skill builder modes.

"The PRISim simulation system will provide the necessary weapons training for the Air National Guard's Security Forces to be able to respond in any situation they may find themselves in," said Keith Bauder, director of National Guard Bureau programs, Federal Resources. "It will prove to be an excellent resource for many years."

Cubic's range of firearms training solutions provide safe, effective and realistic training environments for law enforcement, military and security professionals.

