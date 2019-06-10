Cubic Awarded Contract to Develop Small Form Factor Radio for US Air Force

SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced its Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS) business division was awarded a delivery order from the U.S. Air Force (USAF) for the development and demonstration of a Small Form Factor (SFF) Radio prototype for the Data Link Enterprise (DLE). The system is composed of one ground and one air component for improved communications capability, providing ground-to-air and air-to-ground real-time communications.

Cubic's state-of-the-art solution is a lightweight, airborne and ground radio system delivering SFF capability in the most compact tactical radio prototype. In addition to a number of standard waveforms, Cubic's system will demonstrate an internally developed, protected waveform known as "Boomslang."

"We are very pleased to have been competitively selected by the USAF to develop and demonstrate our cutting-edge small form factor radio solution for the DLE," said Mike Twyman, president, Cubic Mission Solutions. "Our system design is based on proven and mature technologies which we have implemented for a number of successful Department of Defense programs. We look forward to leveraging our expertise to provide the lowest risk and most capable solution for the DLE."

Cubic's SFF technical approach focuses on an architecture maximizing functionality and performance while minimizing the system's size, weight, power and cost (SWaP-C) for both the ground and airborne systems. Cubic's offering is modular, scalable and affordable with plug and play, open standard interfaces meeting Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) requirements.

"With decades of experience in developing systems for airborne and ground platforms, we are able to deliver a cost-effective solution, leveraging enhanced off-the-shelf technologies to build a prototype that will be ready for fielding in future follow on efforts," said James Parys, program director, Cubic Mission Solutions.

