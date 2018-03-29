Cubic Awarded Research, Development, Test and Evaluation Contract to Support Data Link Enterprise

The Data Link Enterprise (DLE) contract focuses on research, development, test and evaluation efforts to bring innovative and affordable solutions for existing and emerging communication architectures. It will provide the flexibility to accommodate Command and Control data and myriad types of Signals Intelligence, Geospatial Intelligence and Full-Motion Video data as well as information capture to support tactical platforms and time-sensitive applications for the DLE community.

"We believe our team's ability to provide adaptive and resilient networking across the most challenging operational environments aligns directly with DLE needs," said Mike Twyman, president of Cubic Mission Solutions. "We look forward to leveraging our innovative research to transform existing and emerging communication solutions into a next-generation communication network for our U.S. and coalition partners."

Research, development, test and evaluation efforts will be awarded as distinct delivery orders. The contract period of performance is five years with five option years.

