Cubic Brings the Latest in Intelligent Traffic Management Technologies to ITS America

Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced that its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division will showcase a range of innovative and scalable Trafficware and GRIDSMART capabilities at ITS America 2019. Taking place June 4-7 in Washington, D.C., ITS America highlights seamless mobility around the movement of people, data and freight.

"Cubic's Trafficware and GRIDSMART technologies offer complementary cutting-edge features that advance our NextCity vision as we work to solve the challenges of urban congestion, optimize the use of transportation infrastructure and improve mobility for travelers," said Chris Bax, vice president of global ITS strategy, Cubic Transportation Systems.

Trafficware products are comprised of fully integrated, suite of software, Internet of Things (IoT) devices and hardware solutions that provide customers with enhanced mobility and improved safety.

The following Trafficware technologies will be on display at booth #701 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center:

COMMANDER Rack Mount Controller: Cubic will offer an exclusive 'first-look' at its latest smart intersection technology. The COMMANDER RM offers the latest in ATC technology with the most powerful processing power in the industry to address Connected Vehicle applications. Built for Smart Cities, this sleek form factor controller is housed in the latest Trafficware ATC Cabinet.

ATMS Central Transportation Management System: ATMS delivers a powerful tool for monitoring and controlling an agency's traffic control and ITS infrastructure. ATMS is equipped with a modern and intuitive interface and allows an agency to bring traffic network data into a single repository for a real-time, integrated view of traffic operations. Trafficware's latest version, ATMS 2.9 will be highlighted.

Synchro® and Sim Traffic® Software: The Synchro® Studio suite of products provides the best in traffic analysis, optimization and simulation applications. The package combines the modeling capabilities of Synchro and the micro-simulation and animation capabilities of SimTraffic® with Trafficware's 3D viewer to create the ultimate tool kit for any traffic engineer.

GRIDSMART technology is successfully field validated around the world and delivers a simple solution to solve complex problems such as adaptive traffic systems; critical safety analysis; Smart City applications; and pedestrian safety.

The following GRIDSMART technologies will be on display at booth #625:

The GRIDSMART System: The GRIDSMART System is the world's most trusted and only field-tested, single-camera system that gathers and interprets important traffic data. GRIDSMART empowers traffic engineers to adjust signal timing and traffic flow strategies and enables real-time monitoring and visual assessment.

GRIDSMART 19.3: the latest GRIDSMART update is a quantum leap forward for cyclist safety and intersection efficiency when complying with the California Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices (MUTCD) 2014 Revision 3, requiring green signal extensions to ensure cyclists have adequate cross time.

POLICYSMART: POLICYSMART is a podcast dedicated to informing listeners on what is happening in the world of intelligent transportation and the future of mobility. It will feature GRIDSMART's Senior Vice President of Global Public Policy, Regina Hopper as she interviews several VIP guests at ITS America.

In addition to product demonstrations, Paul Wainwright, global product manager for CTS will be participating in a panel discussion on the importance of IoT and ITS integration:

Why the Future of Traffic Management Depends on the IoT-ITS Integration

Date/Time: Wednesday, June 5, 2019 ; 12:30 – 1:45 p.m.

Location: Room 204 C

For more information, please visit cubic.com/transportation or follow CTS @CubicTS on Twitter and join the social media conversation using #ITSDC2019.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness.

