Cubic Celebrates GATR Facility Expansion with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

"We're very pleased to introduce our new facility to the Huntsville community," said Roark McDonald, vice president and general manager, GATR, Cubic Mission Solutions. "With our newly consolidated facility, we are fully prepared to meet the increasing demands of our customers in the U.S. and internationally and ready to expand our workforce."

"It has been a busy and exciting year for our team and I'm very proud of the accomplishments we've achieved since our initial ground breaking last year," said Mike Twyman, president of Cubic Mission Solutions. "With the expansion of our facility and operations in Huntsville, we'll be able to continue supporting the community by creating more jobs, while providing exceptional service to our customers."

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle commented, "It is great to see a local success story, especially with a company that is working to protect our warfighters with innovative technologies."

The ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Monday, April 30 at 10:00 a.m. CDT at 330 Bob Heath Drive, Huntsville, AL 35806. Local and regional government officials will be in attendance including, Mayor Tommy Battle; Huntsville City Councilman Mark Russell; Rep. Mo Brooks; Madison Mayor Paul Finley; Carrie Suggs, district director at Senator Shelby's office; Angela Till, deputy secretary, Alabama Department of Commerce and Kim Lewis, chair-elect of Huntsville/Madison County Chamber.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a market-leading, technology provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Cubic Mission Solutions provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) capabilities for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. Cubic Global Defense is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions for the U.S. and allied forces. Cubic Transportation Systems is a leading integrator of payment and information technology and services to create intelligent travel solutions for transportation authorities and operators. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company's website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cubic-celebrates-gatr-facility-expansion-with-ribbon-cutting-ceremony-300638723.html

SOURCE Cubic Corporation

Related Links

http://www.cubic.com

