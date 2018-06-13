Cubic's Analyst and Investor Day featured presentations from the executive leadership team, along with technology demonstrations of Cubic's innovative solutions for transportation, C4ISR and defense training customers. The executive team discussed Cubic's strategic focus on building market-leading positions to leverage its technological and thought leadership to provide innovation-driven solutions to Cubic's customers' advantage. The executives also highlighted Cubic's transformation, recent achievements, acquisition strategy and the path to Goal 2020, in which management expects to achieve double-digit organic revenue growth and significant margin expansion over 2017.

The presentations and a replay of the event is available on the investor relations section of the company's website at www.cubic.com/investor-relations/events-presentations.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a market-leading, technology provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for C4ISR, training and transportation customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Cubic Transportation Systems is a leading integrator of payment and information technology and services to create intelligent travel solutions for transportation authorities and operators. Cubic Global Defense Systems is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions for the U.S. and allied forces. Cubic Mission Solutions provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) capabilities for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company's website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cubic-concludes-analyst-and-investor-day-with-ringing-of-the-nyse-closing-bell-300666088.html

