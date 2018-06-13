Cubic Concludes Analyst and Investor Day with Ringing of the NYSE Closing Bell

Cubic leadership team shared growth strategy, company successes and financial outlook with the investment and financial community

News provided by

Cubic Corporation

17:25 ET

SAN DIEGO, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today hosted its Analyst and Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange. Bradley H. Feldmann, chairman, president and CEO, joined by Cubic's executive leadership team and guests, rang the NYSE bell to mark the close of trading for the day. A video of the bellringing is available on the NYSE website: http://livestream.com/NYSE.

Cubic Concludes Analyst and Investor Day with Ringing of the NYSE Closing Bell
Cubic Concludes Analyst and Investor Day with Ringing of the NYSE Closing Bell

Cubic's Analyst and Investor Day featured presentations from the executive leadership team, along with technology demonstrations of Cubic's innovative solutions for transportation, C4ISR and defense training customers. The executive team discussed Cubic's strategic focus on building market-leading positions to leverage its technological and thought leadership to provide innovation-driven solutions to Cubic's customers' advantage. The executives also highlighted Cubic's transformation, recent achievements, acquisition strategy and the path to Goal 2020, in which management expects to achieve double-digit organic revenue growth and significant margin expansion over 2017.  

The presentations and a replay of the event is available on the investor relations section of the company's website at www.cubic.com/investor-relations/events-presentations.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a market-leading, technology provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for C4ISR, training and transportation customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Cubic Transportation Systems is a leading integrator of payment and information technology and services to create intelligent travel solutions for transportation authorities and operators. Cubic Global Defense Systems is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions for the U.S. and allied forces. Cubic Mission Solutions provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) capabilities for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company's website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cubic-concludes-analyst-and-investor-day-with-ringing-of-the-nyse-closing-bell-300666088.html

SOURCE Cubic Corporation

Related Links

http://www.cubic.com

Also from this source

Jun 11, 2018, 07:00 ET Cubic Signs R&D Agreement with iMOVE Cooperative Research Centre...

Jun 04, 2018, 07:00 ET Cubic Welcomes Jeffrey Blakeman as New Vice President,...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Cubic Concludes Analyst and Investor Day with Ringing of the NYSE Closing Bell

News provided by

Cubic Corporation

17:25 ET