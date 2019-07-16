Cubic Corporation breaks ground on new San Diego headquarters.

The two 125,000 square-foot, three-story buildings will bring its San Diego-based workforce together onto one centralized location at 9333 Balboa Ave. in Kearny Mesa. Cubic's redevelopment will be completed under a synthetic lease structure.

"Cubic has been headquartered in San Diego for six decades and we remain very proud of our heritage," said Bradley H. Feldmann, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Cubic Corporation. "Our culture is driven by innovation and a philosophy we refer to as One Cubic, which emphasizes collaboration across our businesses to share ideas, strategies and expertise. We are thrilled our new campus will bring together our San Diego employees onto one centralized location where we can continue to achieve excellence through teamwork."

Feldmann was joined at the groundbreaking ceremony by Senate President pro Tempore Toni G. Atkins; Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer; Councilmember Chris Cate; and Executive Director of the World Trade Center San Diego Nikia Clarke.

"San Diego is a city with a reputation for cutting-edge discovery and innovation thanks to groundbreaking companies like Cubic who are pushing the envelope and changing the world," said Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer, City of San Diego. "Cubic's decision to build its new campus and global headquarters here is further proof that our city offers the right environment for innovative companies to grow and thrive. Cubic is one of many San Diego success stories and we look forward to its continued future growth and success for many years to come."

In an ongoing effort to promote sustainability, Cubic's new space will have energy efficient features, solar power as well as electric vehicle charging stations.

Cubic's redevelopment project is expected to be complete in December 2020.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people's lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

SOURCE Cubic Corporation

Related Links

www.cubic.com

