Cubic Corporation Recognized as 2019 Military Friendly Employer by VIQTORY

"It is an honor to once again be recognized as a top Military Friendly Employer," said Bradley H. Feldmann, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Cubic Corporation. "The skills and experience of veterans, transitioning military personnel and active reservists are invaluable to our company. We take pride in implementing effective hiring and retention practices to support and meet the needs of our service members."

The Military Friendly Employers list provides a comprehensive guide for veterans and their families using data sources through continuous improved methodology, criteria and weightings developed with help of an independent research firm and proprietary survey information from participating organizations.

Organizations earning the Military Friendly Employer designation were evaluated using both public and government data sources with responses from a comprehensive survey completed by the employer. The 2019 Military Friendly Employers list will be published in the December issue of GI Jobs and can also be found at militaryfriendly.com/employers/.

Cubic is a market-leading, technology provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense, C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Cubic Global Defense Systems is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions for the U.S. and allied forces. Cubic Transportation Systems is a leading integrator of payment and information technology and services to create intelligent travel solutions for transportation authorities and operators. Cubic Mission Solutions provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) capabilities for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company's website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

About Military Friendly ® Employers: The Military Friendly ® Employers list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for thousands of federal contractors nationwide, input of military employees, and responses to the proprietary, data driven Military Friendly ® Employers survey from participating companies. The survey questions, methodology, criteria and weightings were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers. Data calculations and tabulations were independently evaluated for completeness and accuracy by Ernst & Young. The survey is administered for free and is open to companies that have hired veterans in the past 12 months. Criteria for consideration can be found at: www.militaryfriendly.com .

