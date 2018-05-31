Cubic Corporation to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 13 in New York City

The day's agenda includes a series of presentations from Bradley H. Feldmann, chairman, president and chief executive officer; Anshooman Aga, executive vice president and chief financial officer; and other members of Cubic's executive leadership team highlighting the company's strategy, operations and financial targets. Cubic will also feature some innovative technologies representative of each business division.

This event is open to financial analysts and institutional investors. To RSVP or for more information, please contact Investor Relations at Investor.Relations@cubic.com.

At the time of the event, a live audio webcast of the presentation and question and answer session will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website at www.cubic.com/investor-relations/events-presentations. Following the event, a replay will be made available at the same location.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a market-leading, technology provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for C4ISR, training and transportation customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Cubic Transportation Systems is a leading integrator of payment and information technology and services to create intelligent travel solutions for transportation authorities and operators. Cubic Global Defense Systems is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions for the U.S. and allied forces. Cubic Mission Solutions provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) capabilities for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company's website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

