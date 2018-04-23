Cubic Corporation to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results and Host Conference Call on May 2

Conference Call Information

Date: May 2, 2018

Time: 4:45 – 5:45 p.m. ET

Hosts: Bradley Feldmann , Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Anshooman Aga, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Dial-In

Financial analysts and institutional investors are invited to dial:

877-407-9708

201-689-8259 (international)

To avoid a delay in start time, please dial in beginning 4:35 p.m. ET.

Webcast

A live audio webcast will be available at:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1188418&tp_key=492633016a.

An archive of the webcast will be made available in the News and Events page of Cubic's Investor Relations section at https://www.cubic.com/Investor-Relations/News-and-Events.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a market-leading, technology provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Cubic Transportation Systems is a leading integrator of payment and information technology and services to create intelligent travel solutions for transportation authorities and operators. Cubic Mission Solutions provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) capabilities for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. Cubic Global Defense is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions for the U.S. and allied forces. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company's website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

