Cubic Corporation to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results and Host Conference Call on August 6

SAN DIEGO, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced it will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 6 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2019 financial results. The press release and presentation materials will be published after the close of the New York Stock Exchange on the same day via the "Investor Relations" section of the company's website: www.cubic.com.

Conference Call Information

Date: August 6, 2019

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Hosts: Bradley H. Feldmann , Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Anshooman Aga, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Dial-In

Financial analysts and institutional investors are invited to dial:

877-407-9708

201-689-8259 (international)

To avoid a delay in the start time, please dial in beginning 4:45 p.m. ET.

Webcast

A live audio webcast will be available at:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1252334&tp_key=69c54826f2.

An archive of the webcast will be made available in the Financials page of Cubic's Investor Relations section at: https://www.cubic.com/investor-relations/financials.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people's lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp .

