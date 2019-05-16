Cubic Debuts New Driver Control Unit at CTAA EXPO 2019

SAN DIEGO, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division will debut its NextBus Driver Control Unit (DCU), part of its NextBus Suite, a next-generation platform for multimodal transit authorities and operators at the Community Transportation Association of America's (CTAA) 33rd Annual EXPO. Held in Palm Springs, California from May 19–23, CTAA's EXPO is the premier networking event for community and public transportation professionals that focuses on the latest transportation industry products and services.

Ensuring public safety is a vital concern of transit agencies and improving driver efficiency contributes to protecting the community, passengers, drivers and vehicles. The Cubic NextBus DCU provides a single point for the monitoring and management of on-vehicle systems, using easy-to-see displays with easy-to-use user interface.

Cubic's focus is to simplify transit operations by offering a fully integrated solution, consisting of Cubic software and partner hardware allowing drivers to use one familiar screen to interact with diverse on-board systems including fare boxes, signage, vehicle locators and driver communications.

"Cubic's NextBus Suite is an intuitive platform that builds the foundation for a Transit Management-as-a-Service (TMaaS) environment, enabling rapid evaluation, deployment and support of modern transit capabilities so that operators can provide customers with the most seamless transit experiences possible," said Katie Sihler, senior business development director for NextBus, Cubic Transportation Systems.

Cubic delivers real-time passenger information to over 100 transit agencies, organizations, institutions and airports, serving more than 300 million riders each year. In addition to its NextBus DCU, Cubic will be showcasing real-time passenger information (RTPI) from the trade show floor at booth #451:

Real-time Passenger Information: RTPI provides convenient access to trip planning, real-time arrival predictions and departure updates with machine learning, service alerts and notifications and number of seats available.

RTPI provides convenient access to trip planning, real-time arrival predictions and departure updates with machine learning, service alerts and notifications and number of seats available. Driver Control Unit: an intelligent management and communications device that interfaces with Cubic's NextBus RTPI predictions, passenger counters, NextStop signage, engine diagnostics, two-way operator messaging and operator covert alarms. GPS technology and a proprietary algorithm link data from the city's various transit vehicles and agency management systems and send it to the NextBus service center.

For more information, visit Cubic's events page or follow Cubic Transportation Systems on Twitter @CubicTS. Join the social media conversation surrounding the CTAA EXPO with #CTAAEXPO.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people's lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

SOURCE Cubic Corporation

Related Links

http://www.cubic.com

