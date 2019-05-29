Cubic Demonstrates Domain Readiness Through LVC Training at CANSEC 2019

SAN DIEGO, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced its Cubic Global Defense (CGD) business division will showcase a range of its state-of-the-art live, virtual and constructive (LVC) training solutions at CANSEC 2019, Canada's largest global defense and security trade show taking place May 29-30 in Ottawa. Produced annually by the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries (CADSI), CANSEC showcases leading-edge technology, products and services for land-based, naval, aerospace and joint forces military units.

"We are pleased to have a presence at CANSEC to highlight our industry-leading training capabilities that accelerate learning, increase knowledge retention and provide end-to-end assessments for the warfighter," said Mike Knowles, president of Cubic Global Defense. "We've had a strong partnership with both the Canadian Army and the Royal Canadian Air Force for a number of years and we look forward to advancing the training experience and standard for our customers."

Cubic will exhibit the following advanced training solutions at booth #709 at the EY Centre:

Urban Operations Training System (UOTS): the evolutionary advancement of Cubic's Area Weapon Effects System (AWES) for simulation training in an urban village setting. UOTS fully engages four senses (sight, sound, touch and smell) to bring urban training realism. This state-of-the-art system will track actions and events in a high-fidelity, low latency system. The system collects and processes training exercise data and controls a suite of urban training devices to immerse the soldier in urban training. In addition, it will provide exercise control staff with the capability to evaluate the results of training exercises against objective Battle Task Standards, providing trainees with timely after-action reviews specific to urban environments.

Multi-Code Instrumented Harness Kit (IHK): the new multi-code instrumented harness kit is an enhanced laser engagement simulation system designed to decode and encode various laser code types. The multi-code harness kit provides interoperability with MILES and UCATT standards as well as being backwards compatible with existing Canadian Army training kit. The IHK will improve the overall live simulation experience in performance-based training and is designed to meet the Canadian Armed Forces' operational readiness standards.

Weapon Effects Simulation for the Tactical Armored Patrol Vehicle (WES-TAPV): provides a new armored patrol capability for the Canadian Army which engages both laser and non-laser solutions. Cubic's solution enables the WES-TAPV to play an integral part in force-on-force training for all units at all levels, allowing the TAPV to operate realistically in a force-on-force environment.

Secure LVC Advanced Training Environment Demonstration: as the industry's leading integrator for the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Secure LVC Advanced Training Environment (SLATE) Advanced Technology Demonstration (ATD), our cutting-edge technology has demonstrated a fully capable TRL 7 LVC solution for both the F-15 and F/A18 aircraft.

