Cubic Executive Honored at 2019 TDC-MIT Transportation and Infrastructure Summit

SAN DIEGO, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced Jannet Walker Ford, vice president of government relations, was recognized for her service to the transportation industry at the 2019 Transportation Diversity Council (TDC) – Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Transportation and Infrastructure Summit in New York City. The TDC-MIT Transportation and Infrastructure Summit brings together students and young professionals in transportation, engineering and construction to discuss and explore various ways to meet transportation challenges. Walker Ford was honored with the "Service to the Transportation Community" award.

"It is truly an honor to receive the Service to the Transportation Community award among my dedicated and distinguished industry peers," said Walker Ford. "As an advocate for the advancement of smarter and more efficient travel solutions for authorities, operators and travelers, I believe in taking an active role in serving our communities. I look forward to continuing my efforts in supporting the growth of the industry as well as the communities we serve."

"Jannet is a dynamic transportation executive whose passion for improving transportation infrastructure and her commitment to supporting women and minorities in the transportation industry has greatly benefited our organization," said Matt Cole, president, Cubic Transportation Systems. "We are very proud of her accomplishments and the positive impact she makes on our industry."

With more than 20 years of experience, Walker Ford's extensive background in the public and private sectors has focused on information technology and transportation industries, specifically aviation, rail and transit systems. Walker Ford is particularly passionate about inspiring women and minority professionals to pursue roles in transportation as well as science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields.

She serves on the board for organizations such as the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) and Women's Transportation Seminar (WTS) International. She is vice chair of the American Public Transportation Foundation, Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville and WTS Foundation.

Walker Ford has received recognitions such as the "Professional Achievement in Technology" award from the National Women of Color's STEM Conference, "Outstanding MBA of the Year" from the National Black MBA Association and "Women in Technology's Woman of the Year" from the Technology Association of Georgia. She is also a graduate of Leadership APTA and the ENO Executive Leadership Program.

