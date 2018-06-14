Cubic Executive Joins UK Prime Minister Theresa May at Roundtable Discussion on Future of Technology Investment

The roundtable, which took place at No. 10 Downing Street, was attended by Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond; Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox; Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Matthew Hancock; as well as leading figures from the tech industry.

Cubic was one of 12 companies invited to participate in this exclusive event, which forms part of London Tech Week, a celebration of London's vibrant technology scene, taking place from June 11-17 and featuring a range of events convening global leaders from technology and business.

Representing Cubic was Roger Crow, executive vice president and managing director of Europe, CTS. Crow spoke about the United Kingdom's unique tech environment, which attracts top investors and talent from around the world, the ways to build on that strength and how to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the sector.

"Cubic is a long-time investor in the United Kingdom. Both CTS and our defense business, Cubic Global Defense, have invested heavily in the country," said Crow. "CTS has substantially invested in research and development in the region and many of our strategic investments are located here – including our Global Operations Center in the North East of England and our Global Innovation Centre in London."

Cubic's public transit technologies including Oyster and contactless ticketing are exported around the world through a licensing agreement with Transport for London to places such as Miami, New York and Boston.

"We are excited about the future of transportation in the United Kingdom and look forward to continue investing in our U.K. operations, allowing us to bring innovation to customers worldwide," said Crow.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a market-leading, technology provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Cubic Transportation Systems is a leading integrator of payment and information technology and services to create intelligent travel solutions for transportation authorities and operators. Cubic Mission Solutions provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) capabilities for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. Cubic Global Defense Systems is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions, special operations and intelligence for the U.S. and allied forces. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company's website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cubic-executive-joins-uk-prime-minister-theresa-may-at-roundtable-discussion-on-future-of-technology-investment-300666770.html

SOURCE Cubic Corporation

Related Links

http://www.cubic.com

