Cubic Exhibits NextCity Innovations at UITP Global Public Transport Summit

SAN DIEGO, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced that its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division will exhibit state-of-the-art transportation solutions for smart cities at the UITP Global Public Transport Summit in Stockholm, Sweden from June 9–12. Additionally, Cubic will be hosting several informative sessions on the latest industry topics at stand A5058. With the theme of "The Art of Public Transport," the summit is the world's largest event dedicated to sustainable mobility and features informative sessions and an exhibition of the latest innovations and solutions in transportation.

"Through our NextCity vision, we provide cutting-edge technologies in areas such as mobile, open payment, intelligent traffic systems, real-time passenger information and data analytics to enhance mobility in urban areas," said Matt Cole, president of Cubic Transportation Systems. "We're inspired to develop solutions that connect people and improve the way we move throughout cities. We're excited to showcase these industry-leading innovations this year at UITP Summit."

Cubic will hold informative sessions on industry topics such as artificial intelligence (AI), account-based travel, Mobility as a Service, contactless payments, intelligent revenue protection, blockchains and much more at stand A5058, located at the Stockholmsmässan congress and exhibition center. To view the full list of sessions please visit Cubic's event page.

In addition to these sessions, CTS Strategy Director Crissy Ditmore will be participating on the following panel discussion:

Ticketing and Payment: How Hard Can It Be?

Date/Time: Wednesday, June 12 ; 2:30–3:30 p.m.

Cubic will also be showcasing the following solutions at its stand:

Cubic Mobile Suite: Cubic's Mobile Suite offers a portable, fully integrated ecosystem of transportation information and payment capabilities to support back-end systems that enrich the travel experience for both travelers and service providers. Cubic provides transit operators with mobile capabilities supporting retail networks, ticket inspection and traveler facing experiences.

Cubic's Mobile Suite offers a portable, fully integrated ecosystem of transportation information and payment capabilities to support back-end systems that enrich the travel experience for both travelers and service providers. Cubic provides transit operators with mobile capabilities supporting retail networks, ticket inspection and traveler facing experiences. Urban Mobility Backoffice: an open architecture revenue management system that allows customers to manage complex, multimodal transportation networks while offering travelers a single account to manage all their travel needs. Each solution is flexible to support evolving payment technologies while allowing transportation operators to choose from a mix of products and services that reduce operational costs.

an open architecture revenue management system that allows customers to manage complex, multimodal transportation networks while offering travelers a single account to manage all their travel needs. Each solution is flexible to support evolving payment technologies while allowing transportation operators to choose from a mix of products and services that reduce operational costs. Cubic Transport Management Platform: Integrated transport and traffic management are critical elements of the multimodal transportation networks of the future – providing individual operators the ability to more effectively manage and push out information to their travelers about their systems. The first-of-its-kind Cubic Transport Management Platform, a cloud-based intelligent transportation system and data integration management solution is built on a flexible and scalable platform that allows for the continued operation of legacy systems while reducing costs of operation.

Integrated transport and traffic management are critical elements of the multimodal transportation networks of the future – providing individual operators the ability to more effectively manage and push out information to their travelers about their systems. The first-of-its-kind Cubic Transport Management Platform, a cloud-based intelligent transportation system and data integration management solution is built on a flexible and scalable platform that allows for the continued operation of legacy systems while reducing costs of operation. Cubic Virtual Ticket Agent with AI Capability: The Virtual Ticket Agent aims to provide passengers with the benefit of a walk-up ticket office that can connect them via a live video-link to a local ticketing expert. It can use the built-in camera for document validation and share information with passengers to help them select the right ticket and journey options. It also enables station staff to be deployed around stations, keeping human contact in public transit in a more efficient and effective way and improving staff visibility at platforms.

The Virtual Ticket Agent aims to provide passengers with the benefit of a walk-up ticket office that can connect them via a live video-link to a local ticketing expert. It can use the built-in camera for document validation and share information with passengers to help them select the right ticket and journey options. It also enables station staff to be deployed around stations, keeping human contact in public transit in a more efficient and effective way and improving staff visibility at platforms. Innovative Technologies: Cubic will be displaying new technologies within the innovation realm, from ultra-wideband to remote validation, while touching on connected and autonomous vehicles as well as AI.

For more information please visit Cubic's event page or follow Cubic Transportation Systems on Twitter @CubicTS. Join the social media conversation surrounding UITP Global Public Transport Summit with #UITP2019.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people's lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

SOURCE Cubic Corporation

Related Links

http://www.cubic.com

