Cubic Expands Footprint with Office Opening in Dallas, Texas

In 2017, Cubic and AT&T began collaborating to develop an interoperability solution. This year, a formal partnership was established to develop a leading-edge capability for interagency communications, centered on Cubic's next-generation interoperability gateway, the Vocality RoIP. The teams have been working closely to enhance this shared vision for AT&T's customers in verticals such as public safety, energy and business critical infrastructure.

"At Cubic, we take pride in our ability to provide exceptional service to our partners and customers," said Mike Twyman, president of Cubic Mission Solutions. "As the commercial side of our business grows, our strategic site in Dallas gives us the opportunity to provide personal and immediate support for AT&T and we are thrilled to continue our great working relationship."

The new space is located at 701 Commerce St., Dallas, Texas.

Cubic Mission Solutions specializes in integrating Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) technologies, products and solutions for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a market-leading, technology provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Cubic Transportation Systems is a leading integrator of payment and information technology and services to create intelligent travel solutions for transportation authorities and operators. Cubic Mission Solutions provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) capabilities for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. Cubic Global Defense is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions for the U.S. and allied forces. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company's website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cubic-expands-footprint-with-office-opening-in-dallas-texas-300641787.html

SOURCE Cubic Corporation

Related Links

http://www.cubic.com

