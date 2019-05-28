Cubic Installs Advanced Ticketing Technology for Sydney Metro

SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division has installed advanced ticketing technology for Sydney, Australia's first Metro train system, which opened for public use on May 26. Driverless trains will arrive every four minutes, carrying up to 18,000 passengers an hour initially, rising to 40,000 an hour further down the line.

The Cubic equipment includes 101 new Opal contactless ticketing gates allowing mobile phones and credit cards to pay for travel, as well as a unique Remote Station Device Management (RSDM) system for controlling the gates. Operators in the Metro's Operations Control Center will use "eyes on" technology to open and close individual gates to speed up commuter flow during peak periods.

"It is important to ensure customers get on board as quickly and conveniently as possible," said Tom Walker, senior vice president and managing director of Asia-Pacific, Cubic Transportation Systems. "As train passenger numbers increase in major cities, one of the dilemmas is how to get more commuters through stations more quickly, without just adding more gates."

To solve this problem, Cubic utilizes remote monitoring to get more use out of existing hardware. "The Sydney Metro will be one of the most modern automated passenger train networks in the world and we are honored to have been involved in this landmark project," said Walker.

The launch of the Metro marks the culmination of hard work by a team of Cubic engineers in Sydney and Perth who installed the RSDM system and the London-style ticketing gates. These feature a flat floor design for easy access with prams and wheelchairs and new paddle-style gates to deter fare evasion.

