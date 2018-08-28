Cubic Names Prith Banerjee to Board of Directors

"We look forward to Prith joining our board of directors," said Bradley H. Feldmann, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Cubic Corporation. "Prith's achievements and wealth of experience in both the academic and corporate sectors make him a valuable addition to our board as we continue to strengthen our position as a market-leading technology company."

Banerjee is currently a senior client partner for Korn Ferry where he is responsible for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital transformation advisory services within the organization's global industrial practice. He also serves on the Board of Directors of Cray Inc., a company that specializes in supercomputers and solutions for storage and analytics.

Prior to his role at Korn Ferry, Banerjee was the executive vice president and chief technology officer for Schneider Electric, responsible for driving innovation and technology differentiation and R&D activities of the company. He has also served in several senior leadership roles including managing director of global technology R&D at Accenture; chief technology officer and executive vice president of ABB; and senior vice president of research and director of HP Labs at Hewlett-Packard. Banerjee founded AccelChip, a developer of products and services for electronic design automation in 2000 and BINACHIP, where he was also chairman and chief scientist in 2006.

During Banerjee's 22-year career in academia, he served as dean of the College of Engineering at the University of Illinois at Chicago, Walter P. Murphy professor and chairman of electrical and computer engineering (ECE) at Northwestern University and professor of ECE at the University of Illinois. Banerjee holds a Bachelor of Technology in electronics and electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology in Kharagpur, India and a Master of Science and Ph.D. in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Cubic is a market-leading, technology provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense, C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Cubic Global Defense Systems is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions for the U.S. and allied forces. Cubic Transportation Systems is a leading integrator of payment and information technology and services to create intelligent travel solutions for transportation authorities and operators. Cubic Mission Solutions provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) capabilities for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company's website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

