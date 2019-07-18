Cubic Receives Extension on Simulation Services Contract in Australia

SAN DIEGO, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its Cubic Global Defense business division's Australian operations, Cubic Defence Australia, received an extension as the contractor to provide a managed workforce solution for the Australian Defence Simulation and Training Centre (ADSTC) Simulation Support Services (SSS).

ADSTC designs and delivers end-to-end joint and combined training exercises using world-class simulations to enhance realism, stimulate command, control and communications as well as distributed mission training (DMT) for the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

The SSS contract is a key enabler for the Australian Defence Force's future simulation capability.

At contract signing, both General Manager of Cubic Defence Australia Miles Macdonald and Director General ADSTC Commodore Allison Norris CSC acknowledged the ongoing commitment of Cubic to supporting the ADF in the delivery of complex Simulation Enabled Training events and the realisation of future training capability.

"Cubic looks forward to continuing its close partnership with ADSTC and to growing its strong simulation support services team," said Miles Macdonald, general manager, Cubic Defence Australia.

The eighteen-month contract includes options for extension.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people's lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp .

