Cubic Recognized on Forbes America's 2018 Best Midsize Employers List for Second Consecutive Year

"We're very proud to receive the honor of being one of America's Best Midsize Employers by Forbes for the second year," said Bradley H. Feldmann, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Cubic Corporation. "At Cubic, we strive to create a strong culture built upon collaboration, innovation and employee engagement. This recognition is truly a reflection of our employees who work hard to exemplify our company values each and every day."

The 2018 list of America's Best Midsize Employers includes the top 500 midsize companies, universities and government agencies across 25 industries, employing more than 1,000 employees in the U.S. The list is compiled from independent surveys of more than 30,000 U.S. workers, in which the respondents were anonymously asked, on a scale of zero to 10, how likely they were to recommend their employer to others and another company within the same industry to others.

The full list of America's Best Midsize Employers 2018 can be found on Forbes online. For more information on careers at Cubic, please visit cubic.com/careers.

Cubic is a market-leading, technology provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Cubic Transportation Systems is a leading integrator of payment and information technology and services to create intelligent travel solutions for transportation authorities and operators. Cubic Mission Solutions provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) capabilities for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. Cubic Global Defense is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions for the U.S. and allied forces. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company's website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

