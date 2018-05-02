Cubic Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; Strong Sales Growth and Record Backlog

"We are pleased with our first half financial performance as Cubic's strong momentum continues. With the highest backlog in our history, we expect growth to accelerate going forward," said Bradley H. Feldmann, chairman, president and chief executive officer. "The recently announced divestiture of our defense services operations demonstrates our commitment to high growth, high margin, technology-driven businesses that will generate greater shareholder value."

Financial Results Summary





Six Months Ended

Three Months Ended



March 31,

March 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017



(in millions, except per share data) Sales

$ 527.0

$ 492.4

$ 278.6

$ 248.0 Operating income (loss)



(13.6)



(11.7)



(1.7)



(6.1) Adjusted EBITDA (1)



27.3



29.3



15.8



11.7

























Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

$ (16.1)

$ (20.1)

$ (1.9)

$ (10.6) Income tax provision (benefit) from continuing operations



(1.3)



(62.9)



1.4



(52.4) Net income (loss) from continuing operations



(14.8)



42.9



(3.3)



41.9 Earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations



(0.54)



1.58



(0.12)



1.54

























Net income (loss) from discontinued operations before income taxes

$ 4.1

$ 5.6

$ (0.8)

$ 4.0 Income tax provision (benefit) from discontinued operations



1.1



50.9



(2.1)



45.4 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations



3.0



(45.3)



1.3



(41.4) Earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations



0.11



(1.67)



0.05



(1.53)

























Acquisition-related costs (excluding amortization) (2)

$ 1.9

$ 0.7

$ 0.5

$ (0.1) Strategic and IT system resource planning expenses (2)



13.7



14.6



5.7



6.0 Depreciation and amortization expense



23.5



24.0



11.1



11.6 Research and development expense



26.2



21.9



14.2



12.9 Income tax provision (benefit)



(1.3)



(62.9)



1.4



(52.4)

____________________ (1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure - see the section titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" for additional information regarding this Non-GAAP financial measure. (2) See the section below titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" for a description of these items.

Sales for the second quarter increased 12% to $278.6 million from $248.0 million in the second quarter of last year. Sales from Cubic Transportation Systems and Cubic Mission Solutions increased by 20% and 26%, respectively, while sales from Cubic Global Defense Systems decreased by 5%. Foreign currency translation had a favorable impact of $7.5 million.

The operating loss was $1.7 million in the second quarter compared to $6.1 million in the second quarter of last year. The decrease in operating loss reflects improved profitability at all three reporting segments, led by Cubic Transportation Systems. Foreign currency translation had a favorable impact of $1.1 million.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $15.8 million, an increase of 35% from $11.7 million in the second quarter of last year. The increase was primarily attributable to the same matters noted above and as described in more detail in the segment discussion below.

Cash provided by continuing operations was $12.5 million in the second quarter compared to $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2017.

The operating results of CGD Services have been classified as discontinued operations in the condensed consolidated statements of income (loss) for all periods presented. Under GAAP rules regarding the accounting for discontinued operations, corporate overhead is not allocated to discontinued operations. Therefore, certain corporate overhead costs that had previously been allocated to the CGD Services segment have been included in operating loss from continuing operations and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations. Such overhead amounts totaled $1.9 million and $2.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2017, respectively.

Net loss from continuing operations in the second quarter was $3.3 million compared to a net income of $41.9 million in the second quarter last year. The change was most significantly impacted by the changes in income taxes on pre-tax losses from continuing operations.

Net income from discontinued operations in the second quarter was $1.3 million compared to a net loss from discontinued operations of $41.4 million in the second quarter last year. The comparability of net income from discontinued operations was primarily impacted by the income tax provision for discontinued operations. The assets and liabilities of a discontinued operation held for sale are measured at lower of carrying value or fair value less cost to sell. As such, at March 31, 2018, we recognized a $6.9 million loss within discontinued operations upon classification of the CGD Services operations for the excess of the carrying value of the net assets of CGD Services over the sales price in the definitive agreement less estimated selling costs.

Reportable Segment Results





Six Months Ended

Three Months Ended



March 31,

March 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017 Sales:

(in thousands) Cubic Transportation Systems

$ 313.5

$ 271.5

$ 167.0

$ 139.6 Cubic Global Defense Systems



144.3



158.3



75.5



79.7 Cubic Mission Solutions



69.2



62.6



36.1



28.7 Total sales

$ 527.0

$ 492.4

$ 278.6

$ 248.0

























Operating income (loss):























Cubic Transportation Systems

$ 24.1

$ 17.5

$ 14.2

$ 7.8 Cubic Global Defense Systems



6.7



8.1



5.3



4.8 Cubic Mission Solutions



(16.7)



(13.0)



(7.8)



(9.2) Unallocated corporate expenses



(27.7)



(24.3)



(13.4)



(9.5) Total operating income (loss)

$ (13.6)

$ (11.7)

$ (1.7)

$ (6.1)

























Adjusted EBITDA:























Cubic Transportation Systems

$ 30.6

$ 21.9

$ 17.2

$ 9.9 Cubic Global Defense Systems



11.6



13.5



7.4



7.4 Cubic Mission Solutions



(3.7)



0.6



(2.0)



(3.2) Unallocated corporate expenses



(11.2)



(6.7)



(6.8)



(2.4) Total adjusted EBITDA

$ 27.3

$ 29.3

$ 15.8

$ 11.7

Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS):

CTS sales increased 20% to $167.0 million compared to $139.6 million last year supported by system engineering work on the New York New Fare Payment System contract and inclusive of a favorable foreign currency translation impact of $7.1 million.

CTS Adjusted EBITDA increased 74% to $17.2 million compared to $9.9 million last year reflecting higher sales, lower research and development expense and operational improvements. Foreign currency translation had a favorable impact of $1.4 million.

Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems):

CGD Systems sales were $75.5 million compared to $79.7 million last year. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales of air combat training systems. Foreign currency translation had a favorable impact of $0.4 million.

CGD Systems Adjusted EBITDA was $7.4 million, flat compared to the same period last year. Foreign currency translation had an unfavorable impact of $0.2 million.

Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS):

CMS sales increased 26% to $36.1 million compared to $28.7 million last year driven by an increase in secured networking deliveries.

CMS Adjusted EBITDA was negative $2.0 million compared to negative $3.2 million last year. The improvement reflects higher volume, partly offset by increased research and development expense.

Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services):

On April 19, 2018, Cubic Corporation announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to sell its CGD Services business. In Cubic's second quarter results, the CGD Services segment is reflected as discontinued operations and the previous period financial results have been reclassified for comparative purposes.

CGD Services sales increased to $98.1 million in the second quarter compared to $95.7 million last year. CGD Services Adjusted EBITDA increased to $4.7 million in the second quarter compared to $3.1 million last year, inclusive of corporate cost allocations of $1.9 million and $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Fiscal 2018 Full Year Guidance (adjusted for the announced divestiture of CGD Services)

constant currency basis with 2017

Sales guidance: $1.135 billion to $1.185 billion

to Adjusted EBITDA: $90.0 million to $116.0 million

Conference Call and Webcast

Cubic will host a conference call to discuss the company's earnings results today, Wednesday, May 2 at 4:45 p.m. EST/1:45 p.m. PST.

Live webcast: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1188418&tp_key=492633016a.

An archive of the webcast will be made available in the Financials section of Cubic's Investor Relations page at https://www.cubic.com/investor-relations/financials.

Dial-In

Financial analysts and institutional investors are invited to dial:

877-407-9708

201-689-8259 (international)

To avoid a delay in start time, please dial in beginning 4:35 p.m. EST/1:35 p.m. PST.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a market-leading, technology provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Cubic Transportation Systems is a leading integrator of payment and information technology and services to create intelligent travel solutions for transportation authorities and operators. Cubic Mission Solutions provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) capabilities for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. Cubic Global Defense is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based (LVC-G) training solutions for the U.S. and allied forces. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company's website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to the safe harbor created by such Act. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about our expectations regarding future events or our future financial and/or operating performance; our expectations regarding organic growth; and the use of our technologies on a transportation contract that was awarded early fiscal 2018. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "believe," "intend," "predict," "potential," "opportunity" and similar words or phrases or the negatives of these words or phrases. These statements involve risks, estimates, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements, including, among others: our dependence on U.S. and foreign government contracts; delays in approving U.S. and foreign government budgets and cuts in U.S. and foreign government defense expenditures; the ability of certain government agencies to unilaterally terminate or modify our contracts with them; the effect of sequestration on our contracts; our assumptions concerning behavior by public transit authorities; our ability to successfully integrate new companies into our business and to properly assess the effects of such integration on our financial condition; the U.S. government's increased emphasis on awarding contracts to small businesses, and our ability to retain existing contracts or win new contracts under competitive bidding processes; negative audits by the U.S. government; the effects of politics and economic conditions on negotiations and business dealings in the various countries in which we do business or intend to do business; risks associated with the restatement of our prior consolidated financial statements, including our identification of material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting; competition and technology changes in the defense and transportation industries; the change in the way transit agencies pay for transit systems; our ability to accurately estimate the time and resources necessary to satisfy obligations under our contracts; the effect of adverse regulatory changes on our ability to sell products and services; our ability to identify, attract and retain qualified employees; our failure to properly implement our ERP system; unforeseen problems with the implementation and maintenance of our information systems; business disruptions due to cyber security threats, physical threats, terrorist acts, acts of nature and public health crises; our involvement in litigation, including litigation related to patents, proprietary rights and employee misconduct; our reliance on subcontractors and on a limited number of third parties to manufacture and supply our products; our ability to comply with our development contracts and to successfully develop, introduce and sell new products, systems and services in current and future markets; defects in, or a lack of adequate coverage by insurance or indemnity for, our products and systems; and changes in U.S. and foreign tax laws, exchange rates or our economic assumptions regarding our pension plans. In addition, please refer to the risk factors contained in our SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10‑K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10‑Q. Because the risks, estimates, assumptions and uncertainties referred to above could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

We believe that the presentation of Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA included in this report provides useful information to investors with which to analyze our operating trends and performance and ability to service and incur debt. Also, we believe EBITDA facilitates company-to-company operating performance comparisons by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting net interest expense), taxation, variations in organic versus inorganic growth (affecting amortization expense) and the age and book depreciation of property, plant and equipment (affecting relative depreciation expense). We believe Adjusted EBITDA further facilitates company-to-company operating comparisons by backing out items that we believe are not part of our core operating performance. Items backed out of Adjusted EBITDA are comprised of expenses incurred in the development of our ERP system and the redesign of our supply chain which include internal labor costs and external costs of materials and services that do not qualify for capitalization, business acquisition expenses including retention bonus expenses, due diligence and consulting costs incurred in connection with the acquisitions, expenses recognized related to the change in the fair value of contingent consideration for acquisitions, restructuring costs, gains and losses on disposals of fixed assets, and income and expenses classified as other non-operating income and expenses which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to operating performance.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to the company or as alternatives to net income as a measure of performance. In addition, other companies may define EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently and, as a result, our measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA of other companies. Furthermore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider either of them in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

The following table reconciles EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), which we consider to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. As described above, on April 18, 2018, Cubic Corporation entered into a definitive agreement to sell the CGD Services business and all of the criteria for the classification of CGD Services as a discontinued operation have been met. The following reconciliations reflect continuing operations.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation Continuing Operations Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and Adjusted EBITDA

In Millions Consolidated

CTS

CMS

CGD Systems Three Months Ended March 31, 2018













Net income (loss) $ (3.3)











Provision for income taxes 1.4











Interest expense (income), net 2.2











Other non-operating (expense) income, net (2.0)











Operating income (loss) $ (1.7)

$ 14.2

$ (7.7)

$ 5.2 Depreciation and amortization 11.1

3.0

5.2

2.0 Other non-operating expense (income), net 2.0

2.4

0.2

(0.1) EBITDA $ 11.4

$ 19.6

$ (2.3)

$ 7.1















Acquisition related expenses, excluding amortization 0.5

-

0.5

- ERP/Supply Chain Initiatives 5.7

-

-

- Restructuring costs 0.2

-

-

0.2 Other non-operating (expense) income, net (2.0)

(2.4)

(0.2)

0.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 15.8

$ 17.2

$ (2.0)

$ 7.4



In Millions Consolidated

CTS

CMS

CGD Systems Three Months Ended March 31, 2017













Net income (loss) $ 41.9











Provision for income taxes (52.5)











Interest expense (income), net 4.1











Other non-operating (expense) income, net 0.4











Operating income (loss) $ (6.1)

$ 7.8

$ (9.2)

$ 4.7 Depreciation and amortization 11.6

2.1

5.9

2.5 Other non-operating expense (income), net (0.4)

(0.2)

-

3.1 EBITDA $ 5.1

$ 9.7

$ (3.3)

$ 10.3















Acquisition related expenses, excluding amortization (0.1)

(0.2)

0.1

- ERP/Supply Chain Initiatives 6.0

-

-

- Restructuring costs 0.3

0.2

-

0.2 Loss of sale of fixed assets -

-

-

- Other non-operating (expense) income, net 0.4

0.2

-

(3.1) Adjusted EBITDA $ 11.7

$ 9.9

$ (3.2)

$ 7.4



In Millions Consolidated

CTS

CMS

CGD Systems Six Months Ended March 31, 2018













Net income (loss) $ (14.8)











Provision for income taxes (1.3)











Interest expense (income), net 4.5











Other non-operating (expense) income, net (2.0)











Operating income (loss) $ (13.6)

$ 24.1

$ (16.7)

$ 6.7 Depreciation and amortization 23.5

6.3

11.1

4.1 Other non-operating expense (income), net 2.0

1.6

0.2

0.3 EBITDA $ 11.9

$ 32.0

$ (5.4)

$ 11.1















Acquisition related expenses, excluding amortization 1.9

-

1.9

- ERP/Supply Chain Initiatives 13.7

-

-

- Restructuring costs 1.8

0.2

-

0.8 Other non-operating (expense) income, net (2.0)

(1.6)

(0.2)

(0.3) Adjusted EBITDA $ 27.3

$ 30.6

$ (3.7)

$ 11.6



In Millions Consolidated

CTS

CMS

CGD Systems Six Months Ended March 31, 2017













Net income (loss) $ 42.9











Provision for income taxes (62.9)











Interest expense (income), net 7.4











Other non-operating (expense) income, net 0.9











Operating income (loss) $ (11.7)

$ 17.5

$ (13.0)

$ 8.1 Depreciation and amortization 24.0

4.4

12.7

4.5 Other non-operating expense (income), net (0.9)

(0.6)

-

1.8 EBITDA $ 11.4

$ 21.3

$ (0.3)

$ 14.4















Acquisition related expenses, excluding amortization 0.7

(0.1)

0.9

- ERP/Supply Chain Initiatives 14.6

-

-

- Restructuring costs 1.3

0.2

-

0.9 Loss of sale of fixed assets 0.4

-

-

- Other non-operating (expense) income, net 0.9

0.6

-

(1.8) Adjusted EBITDA $ 29.3

$ 22.0

$ 0.6

$ 13.5

Financial Statements CUBIC CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands, except per share data)





Six Months Ended

Three Months Ended



March 31,

March 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017 Net sales:























Products

$ 289,188

$ 298,928

$ 157,445

$ 154,168 Services



237,789



193,482



121,141



93,872





526,977



492,410



278,586



248,040 Costs and expenses:























Products



208,666



214,015



117,093



109,403 Services



164,674



137,435



78,457



69,591 Selling, general and administrative expenses



125,453



113,832



63,773



54,644 Research and development



26,179



21,878



14,202



12,858 Amortization of purchased intangibles



13,835



15,691



6,484



7,265 Restructuring costs



1,751



1,266



256



363





540,558



504,117



280,265



254,124

























Operating loss



(13,581)



(11,707)



(1,679)



(6,084)

























Other income (expenses):























Interest and dividend income



1,107



440



625



214 Interest expense



(5,585)



(7,845)



(2,911)



(4,305) Other income (expense), net



1,950



(948)



2,028



(399)

























Loss from continuing operations before income taxes



(16,109)



(20,060)



(1,937)



(10,574)

























Income tax provision (benefit)



(1,328)



(62,947)



1,409



(52,445)

























Net income (loss) from continuing operations



(14,781)



42,887



(3,346)



41,871 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations



2,984



(45,294)



1,335



(41,410) Net income (loss)

$ (11,797)

$ (2,407)

$ (2,011)

$ 461



















































Net income (loss) per share:























Basic























Continuing operations

$ (0.54)

$ 1.58

$ (0.12)

$ 1.54 Discontinued operations

$ 0.11

$ (1.67)

$ 0.05

$ (1.53) Basic earnings per share

$ (0.43)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.07)

$ 0.02

























Diluted























Continuing operations

$ (0.54)

$ 1.58

$ (0.12)

$ 1.54 Discontinued operations

$ 0.11

$ (1.67)

$ 0.05

$ (1.53) Diluted earnings per share

$ (0.43)

$ (0.09)

$ (0.07)

$ 0.02

























Dividends per common share

$ 0.14

$ 0.14

$ 0.14

$ 0.14

























Weighted average shares used in per share calculations:























Basic



27,215



27,095



27,223



27,103 Diluted























Continuing operations



27,215



27,132



27,223



27,159 Discontinued operations



27,298



27,095



27,326



27,103 Diluted earnings per share



27,215



27,095



27,223



27,159

CUBIC CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)





March 31,

September 30,



2018

2017 ASSETS

























Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 56,419

$ 60,143 Restricted cash



14,710



8,434 Accounts receivable:











Long-term contracts



294,168



354,476 Allowance for doubtful accounts



(863)



(436)





293,305



354,040













Recoverable income taxes



2,013



5,360 Inventories



105,747



87,715 Other current assets



40,683



29,951 Current assets of discontinued operations



175,978



75,900 Total current assets



688,855



621,543













Long-term contract receivables



16,568



17,457 Long-term capitalized contract costs



61,574



56,471 Property, plant and equipment, net



116,135



113,220 Deferred income taxes



8,238



7,385 Goodwill



330,538



321,562 Purchased intangibles, net



82,157



89,858 Other assets



8,910



10,515 Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations



—



98,274 Total assets

$ 1,312,975

$ 1,336,285













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Short-term borrowings

$ 77,000

$ 55,000 Trade accounts payable



82,565



88,521 Customer advances



70,731



56,132 Accrued compensation and other current liabilities



93,212



130,126 Income taxes payable



3,752



9,838 Current liabilities of discontinued operations



44,810



36,862 Total current liabilities



372,070



376,479













Long-term debt



199,777



199,761 Other long-term liabilities



61,553



70,414 Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations



—



—













Shareholders' equity:











Common stock



40,079



37,850 Retained earnings



779,012



794,485 Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(103,438)



(106,626) Treasury stock at cost



(36,078)



(36,078) Total shareholders' equity



679,575



689,631 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,312,975

$ 1,336,285

CUBIC CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)





Six Months Ended

Three Months Ended



March 31,

March 31,



2018

2017

2018

2017 Operating Activities:























Net income (loss)

$ (11,797)

$ (2,407)

$ (2,011)

$ 461 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations



(2,984)



45,294



(1,335)



41,410 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:























Depreciation and amortization



23,491



24,036



11,058



11,611 Share-based compensation expense



2,497



3,191



870



1,015 Change in fair value of contingent consideration



452



(2,194)



154



(880) (Gain) loss on disposal of assets



(1,474)



405



(1,474)



— Deferred income taxes



(185)



—



(185)



— Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions:



(9,021)



(63,667)



5,417



(50,660) NET CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES



979



4,658



12,494



2,957 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS



6,133



6,340



21,556



943 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES



7,112



10,998



34,050



3,900

























Investing Activities:























Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired



(9,534)



(12,924)



(4,884)



— Purchases of property, plant and equipment



(11,786)



(15,169)



(5,468)



(8,495) Purchases of marketable securities



—



(18,755)



—



(12,509) Proceeds from sales or maturities of marketable securities



—



12,503



—



6,257 Purchase of non-marketable debt and equity securities



(1,250)



—



(579)



— Proceeds from the sale of fixed assets



2,400



—



2,400



— NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS



(20,170)



(34,345)



(8,531)



(14,747) NET CASH PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS



—



1,233



—



— NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES



(20,170)



(33,112)



(8,531)



(14,747)

























Financing Activities:























Proceeds from short-term borrowings



119,120



69,280



37,120



32,480 Principal payments on short-term borrowings



(97,120)



(59,280)



(48,120)



(24,280) Principal payments on long-term debt



—



(216)



—



(109) Stock issued under employee stock purchase plan



798



—



798



— Purchase of common stock



(2,324)



(2,334)



(68)



— Dividends paid



(3,676)



(3,659)



(3,676)



(3,659) Contingent consideration payments related to acquisitions of businesses



(656)



(1,988)



—



— Net change in restricted cash



(5,741)



(1,513)



(2,498)



2,713 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES



10,401



290



(16,444)



7,145

























Effect of exchange rates on cash



(1,067)



(7,486)



(1,651)



5,180

























NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



(3,724)



(29,310)



7,424



1,478

























Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period



60,143



197,127



48,995



166,339

























CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD

$ 56,419

$ 167,817

$ 56,419

$ 167,817

























Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:























Liability incurred to acquire Vocality, net

$ —

$ 1,035

$ —

$ —

CUBIC CORPORATION BACKLOG





March 31,

September 30,



2018

2017



(in millions) Total backlog











Cubic Transportation Systems

$ 2,962.1

$ 2,043.9 Cubic Global Defense Systems



378.6



420.3 Cubic Mission Solutions



69.0



72.3 Total

$ 3,409.7

$ 2,536.5

Backlog:

Total backlog increased by $873.2 million from September 30, 2017 to March 31, 2018 driven by Cubic Transportation Systems. Changes in exchange rates between the prevailing currency in our foreign operations and the U.S. dollar as of the end of the quarter increased backlog by $31.8 million compared to September 30, 2017.

