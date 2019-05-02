Cubic Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results; Delivers Strong Growth, Confirms Guidance and Introduces Adjusted EPS

SAN DIEGO, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced its financial results for the second quarter, ended March 31, 2019.

Cubic also announced that it will include in the presentation of its financials and full-year guidance, an adjusted (non-GAAP) view of earnings per share (EPS) that excludes items that it believes are not part of Cubic's core operating performance. This additional guidance, while not a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, allows for improved transparency for the investment community in the review of the company's financial and operational performance. Additional information regarding non-GAAP measures and reconciliations of historical GAAP amounts to adjusted non-GAAP amounts are provided within this release.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Highlights

Second quarter sales of $337.3 million , up 21% year-over-year

, up 21% year-over-year Second quarter operating loss of $6.5 million , compared to a loss of $1.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018; impacted by acquisition-related expenses and amortization of purchased intangibles

, compared to a loss of in the second quarter of fiscal 2018; impacted by acquisition-related expenses and amortization of purchased intangibles Second quarter net loss from continuing operations attributable to Cubic of $8.0 million , or $0.26 per share; second quarter Adjusted EPS of $0.24 , up 9% year-over-year

, or per share; second quarter Adjusted EPS of , up 9% year-over-year Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $19.4 million , up 23% year-over-year

, up 23% year-over-year Secure Communications contracts expected to create value and position Cubic for new opportunities: Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) award to provide Full Motion Video system for the MH-60S Multi-Mission Helicopter program and a subcontract award to provide wideband SATCOM and Common Data Link for Boeing's MQ-25 Unmanned Aircraft System

Confirmed fiscal 2019 sales and Adjusted EBITDA guidance; introduced new Adjusted EPS guidance

"We are pleased with our second quarter performance and strong growth in the first half of fiscal year 2019, driven by transportation project execution and demand for our mission solutions products that we expect to continue to drive robust growth," said Bradley H. Feldmann, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Cubic Corporation. "In addition, we are thrilled to be working with Apple to bring Apple Pay to U.S. transit systems. Cubic prides itself in developing enhanced technologies, features and applications for our customers to make journeys easier and more efficient."

Financial Results Summary





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



March 31,

March 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018



(in millions, except per share data) Sales

$ 337.3

$ 278.6

$ 642.6

$ 527.0 Operating loss



(6.5)



(1.7)



(7.1)



(13.6) Adjusted EBITDA (1)



19.4



15.8



39.4



27.3 Adjusted net income (1)



7.6



6.1



16.7



8.6

























Loss from continuing operations attributable to Cubic before income taxes

$ (11.8)

$ (1.9)

$ (16.0)

$ (16.1) Income tax provision (benefit) from continuing operations attributable to Cubic



(3.7)



1.4



(1.3)



(1.3) Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Cubic

$ (8.0)

$ (3.3)

$ (14.6)

$ (14.8) Loss per share from continuing operations attributable to Cubic

$ (0.26)

$ (0.12)

$ (0.49)

$ (0.54) Adjusted earnings per share (1)

$ 0.24

$ 0.22

$ 0.56

$ 0.32 Acquisition-related expenses, excluding amortization (1)

$ 6.1

$ 0.5

$ 8.6

$ 1.9 Strategic and IT system resource planning expenses (1)



2.3



5.7



3.9



13.7 Depreciation and amortization



17.6



11.1



33.6



23.5 Research and development expense



13.8



14.2



25.8



26.2

















(1) See the section below titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" for additional information regarding Non-GAAP financial measures.

Recently Adopted Accounting Pronouncements

Effective October 1, 2018, Cubic adopted Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, as amended (commonly referred to as ASC 606), using the modified retrospective transition method. The adoption of ASC 606 resulted in a change in the Company's significant accounting policy regarding revenue recognition and resulted in changes to Cubic's accounting policies regarding contract estimates, backlog, inventory, contract assets, long-term capitalized contract costs and contract liabilities. See "New Accounting Standards Implemented" in Cubic's Form 10-Q for disclosure of the impact of ASC 606.

Consolidated Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results

Sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 increased 21% to $337.3 million, compared to $278.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018, reflecting growth from Cubic Transportation Systems and Cubic Mission Solutions. The adoption of the new revenue recognition standard, described above, increased sales by $27.7 million, with more than half of that increase driven by organic growth from Cubic's next-generation fare payment system contract in Boston. Foreign currency translation had an unfavorable impact of $7.2 million.

Operating loss in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was $6.5 million, compared to a loss of $1.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Operating results were impacted by the accounting for businesses acquired during fiscal 2019, including acquisition-related expenses and amortization of purchased intangibles. Foreign currency translation had an unfavorable impact of $1.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 increased 23% to $19.4 million, compared to $15.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Foreign currency translation had an unfavorable impact of $1.4 million.

Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Cubic in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was $8.0 million, compared to a net loss of $3.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Adjusted net income was $7.6 million or $0.24 per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, compared to $6.1 million or $0.22 per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2018, reflecting higher Adjusted EBITDA, partially offset by an increase in shares outstanding and higher depreciation and interest expense.

Net cash used in continuing operations was $22.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, compared to net cash provided by continuing operations of $12.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

Reportable Segment Results





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



March 31,

March 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Sales:

(in millions) Cubic Transportation Systems

$ 200.7

$ 167.0

$ 382.5

$ 313.5 Cubic Mission Solutions



61.9



36.1



108.3



69.2 Cubic Global Defense



74.7



75.5



151.8



144.3 Total sales

$ 337.3

$ 278.6

$ 642.6

$ 527.0

























Operating income (loss):























Cubic Transportation Systems

$ 8.8

$ 14.2

$ 19.8

$ 24.1 Cubic Mission Solutions



(8.5)



(7.8)



(13.4)



(16.7) Cubic Global Defense



5.2



5.3



8.1



6.7 Unallocated corporate expenses



(12.0)



(13.4)



(21.6)



(27.7) Total operating income (loss)

$ (6.5)

$ (1.7)

$ (7.1)

$ (13.6)

























Adjusted EBITDA:























Cubic Transportation Systems

$ 20.4

$ 17.2

$ 39.8

$ 30.6 Cubic Mission Solutions



(0.1)



(2.0)



0.6



(3.7) Cubic Global Defense



6.5



7.4



12.2



11.6 Unallocated corporate expenses



(7.4)



(6.8)



(13.2)



(11.2) Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 19.4

$ 15.8

$ 39.4

$ 27.3

Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS)

CTS sales increased 20% to $200.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, compared to $167.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018, including the impact of the adoption of the new revenue recognition standard. Sales were higher in the U.S. primarily due to revenue from system development on the New York and Boston next-generation fare payment systems contracts, as well as sales from the acquisitions of Trafficware and GRIDSMART. Foreign currency translation had an unfavorable impact of $6.3 million.

CTS Adjusted EBITDA increased 19% to $20.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, compared to $17.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA reflects higher sales, partially offset by foreign currency translation, which had an unfavorable impact of $1.3 million.

Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS)

CMS sales increased 71% to $61.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, compared to $36.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018, reflecting increased sales of expeditionary satellite communications products, secure network products, and command and control, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C2ISR) products.

CMS Adjusted EBITDA improved to a loss of $0.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 from a loss of $2.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Adjusted EBITDA was impacted by an increase in research and development expenditures of $2.3 million.

Cubic Global Defense (CGD)

CGD sales were $74.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, compared to $75.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. Foreign currency translation had an unfavorable impact of $0.9 million.

CGD Adjusted EBITDA decreased 12% to $6.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, compared to $7.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018, reflecting program mix. Foreign currency translation had an unfavorable impact of $0.1 million.

Backlog

Total backlog decreased by $268.9 million from September 30, 2018 to March 31, 2019. Foreign currency translation had an unfavorable impact of $10.2 million.



















March 31,

September 30,



2019

2018



(in millions) Total backlog











Cubic Transportation Systems

$ 3,276.3

$ 3,544.9 Cubic Mission Solutions



186.6



77.0 Cubic Global Defense



332.7



442.6 Total

$ 3,795.6

$ 4,064.5















Fiscal 2019 Full Year Guidance(1)

Sales: $1,400 million to $1,475 million (unchanged from prior guidance)

to (unchanged from prior guidance) Adjusted EBITDA: $140 million to $160 million (unchanged from prior guidance)

to (unchanged from prior guidance) Adjusted EPS: $2.85 to $3.50 (new guidance)















(1) Constant foreign currency exchange. Includes impact of adoption of ASC 606.

Forward-Looking Statements

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to results reported under GAAP, we provide certain non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures consist of Adjusted net income, Adjusted earnings per share (Adjusted EPS), and Adjusted EBITDA. We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide additional insight into our ongoing operations and underlying business trends, facilitate a comparison of our results between current and prior periods, and facilitate the comparison of our operating results with the results of other public companies that provide non-GAAP measures. We use Adjusted EBITDA internally to evaluate the operating performance of our business, for strategic planning purposes, and as a factor in determining incentive compensation for certain employees. These non-GAAP measures facilitate company-to-company operating comparisons by excluding items that we believe are not part of our core operating performance. Adjusted net income is defined as GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Cubic excluding amortization of purchased intangibles, restructuring costs, acquisition related expenses, strategic and IT system resource planning expenses, gains or losses on the disposal of fixed assets, other non-operating expense (income), tax impacts related to acquisitions, and the impact of U.S. Tax Reform. Adjusted EPS is defined as Adjusted net income on a per share basis using the weighted average diluted shares outstanding. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Cubic before interest expense (income), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, other non-operating expense (income), acquisition related expenses, strategic and IT system resource planning expenses, restructuring costs, and gains or losses on the disposal of fixed assets. Strategic and IT system resource planning expenses consists of expenses incurred in the development of our ERP system and the redesign of our supply chain which include internal labor costs and external costs of materials and services that do not qualify for capitalization. Acquisition related expenses include business acquisition expenses including retention bonus expenses, due diligence and consulting costs incurred in connection with the acquisitions, and expenses recognized related to the change in the fair value of contingent consideration for acquisitions.

These non-GAAP measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to the company or as alternatives to net income as a measure of performance. In addition, other companies may define these non-GAAP measures differently and, as a result, our non-GAAP measures may not be directly comparable to the non-GAAP measures of other companies. Furthermore, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider these measures in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Investors are advised to carefully review our GAAP financial results that are disclosed in our SEC filings. With respect to our fiscal year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS guidance, certain items that affect GAAP net income cannot be reasonably predicted as we are unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the comparable forecasted GAAP measures without unreasonable effort. As such, we are unable to provide a reasonable estimate of GAAP net income or GAAP EPS, or a corresponding reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS guidance to GAAP net income or GAAP EPS for the full year. In addition, we believe such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors.

We reconcile Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income to GAAP net income, which we consider to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. We reconcile Adjusted EPS to GAAP EPS, which we consider to be the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The following tables reconcile these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. On May 31, 2018 Cubic sold the CGD Services business. The operating results of this business and loss on sale have been excluded from the figures for all periods presented.

GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA) RECONCILIATION

($ In Millions)



Three Months Ended

March 31,



Six Months Ended

March 31, Cubic Transportation Systems



2019



2018



2019



2018 Sales

$ 200.7

$ 167.0

$ 382.5

$ 313.5 Operating income

$ 8.8

$ 14.2

$ 19.8

$ 24.1 Depreciation and amortization



9.5



3.0



17.2



6.3 Noncontrolling interest in income of VIE



(1.8)



-



(3.3)



- Acquisition related expenses, excluding amortization



3.6



-



5.4



- Restructuring costs



0.3



-



0.7



0.2 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 20.4

$ 17.2

$ 39.8

$ 30.6 Adjusted EBITDA margin



10.2%



10.3%



10.4%



9.8%































Three Months Ended

March 31,



Six Months Ended

March 31, Cubic Mission Solutions



2019



2018



2019



2018 Sales

$ 61.9

$ 36.1

$ 108.3

$ 69.2 Operating loss

$ (8.5)

$ (7.8)

$ (13.4)

$ (16.7) Depreciation and amortization



5.8



5.2



11.2



11.1 Acquisition related expenses, excluding amortization



2.6



0.6



2.8



1.9 Adjusted EBITDA

$ (0.1)

$ (2.0)

$ 0.6

$ (3.7) Adjusted EBITDA margin



-0.2%



-5.6%



0.6%



-5.3%































Three Months Ended

March 31,



Six Months Ended

March 31, Cubic Global Defense



2019



2018



2019



2018 Sales

$ 74.7

$ 75.5

$ 151.8

$ 144.3 Operating income

$ 5.2

$ 5.3

$ 8.1

$ 6.7 Depreciation and amortization



1.5



2.0



3.7



4.1 Acquisition related expenses, excluding amortization



(0.2)



-



0.3



- Restructuring costs



-



0.1



0.1



0.8 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 6.5

$ 7.4

$ 12.2

$ 11.6 Adjusted EBITDA margin



8.7%



9.8%



8.0%



8.0%



















































($ In Millions)



Three Months Ended

March 31,



Six Months Ended

March 31, Cubic Consolidated



2019



2018



2019



2018 Sales

$ 337.3

$ 278.6

$ 642.6

$ 527.0 Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Cubic

$ (8.0)

$ (3.3)

$ (14.6)

$ (14.8) Noncontrolling interest in loss of VIE



(1.4)



-



(5.4)



- (Benefit) provision for income taxes



(3.7)



1.4



(1.3)



(1.3) Interest expense, net



3.1



2.2



5.9



4.5 Other non-operating expense (income), net



3.6



(2.0)



8.4



(2.0) Operating loss

$ (6.5)

$ (1.7)

$ (7.1)

$ (13.6) Depreciation and amortization



17.6



11.1



33.6



23.5 Noncontrolling interest in EBITDA of VIE



(1.8)



-



(3.3)



- Acquisition related expenses, excluding amortization



6.1



0.5



8.6



1.9 Strategic and IT system resource planning expenses



2.3



5.7



3.9



13.7 Restructuring costs



1.7



0.2



3.7



1.8 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 19.4

$ 15.8

$ 39.4

$ 27.3 Adjusted EBITDA margin



5.8%



5.7%



6.1%



5.2%



Amounts may not sum due to rounding

GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND GAAP EPS TO ADJUSTED EPS RECONCILIATION





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



March 31,

March 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018



(in millions, except per share data) GAAP EPS

$ (0.26)

$ (0.12)

$ (0.49)

$ (0.54) GAAP Net loss from continuing operations attributable to Cubic

$ (8.0)

$ (3.3)

$ (14.6)

$ (14.8) Noncontrolling interest in the loss of the VIE



(1.4)



—



(5.4)



— Amortization of purchased intangibles



12.4



6.5



23.0



13.8 Restructuring costs



1.7



0.2



3.7



1.8 Acquisition related expenses, excluding amortization



6.1



0.5



8.6



1.9 Strategic and IT system resource planning expenses



2.3



5.7



3.9



13.7 Other non-operating expense (income), net



3.6



(2.0)



8.4



(2.0) Noncontrolling interest in Adjusted net income of VIE



(2.0)



—



(3.5)



— Tax impact related to acquisitions1



(7.2)



(1.2)



(7.5)



(1.2) Impact of U.S. Tax Reform



—



—



—



(4.0) Tax impact related to non-GAAP adjustments2



0.1



(0.3)



0.1



(0.6) Adjusted net income

$ 7.6

$ 6.1

$ 16.7

$ 8.6 Adjusted EPS

$ 0.24

$ 0.22

$ 0.56

$ 0.32

























Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (in thousands)



31,150



27,223



29,821



27,215



Amounts may not sum due to rounding 1 Represents the tax accounting impact of significant discrete items recorded at the time of acquisition. 2 The tax rate applied to the non-GAAP adjustments is based upon the statutory tax rate of the jurisdiction of the event.

CUBIC CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (amounts in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



March 31,

March 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Net sales:























Products

$ 222,744

$ 157,445

$ 404,997

$ 289,188 Services



114,595



121,141



237,601



237,789





337,339



278,586



642,598



526,977 Costs and expenses:























Products



167,567



117,093



293,052



208,666 Services



82,212



78,457



174,997



164,674 Selling, general and administrative expenses



66,195



63,773



129,181



125,453 Research and development



13,754



14,202



25,766



26,179 Amortization of purchased intangibles



12,395



6,484



22,960



13,835 Restructuring costs



1,757



256



3,749



1,751





343,880



280,265



649,705



540,558

























Operating loss



(6,541)



(1,679)



(7,107)



(13,581)

























Other income (expenses):























Interest and dividend income



1,413



625



2,647



1,107 Interest expense



(4,531)



(2,911)



(8,563)



(5,585) Other income (expense), net



(3,602)



2,028



(8,355)



1,950

























Loss from continuing operations before income taxes



(13,261)



(1,937)



(21,378)



(16,109)

























Income tax (benefit) provision



(3,831)



1,409



(1,334)



(1,328)

























Loss from continuing operations



(9,430)



(3,346)



(20,044)



(14,781) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations



(1,339)



1,335



(1,339)



2,984 Net loss



(10,769)



(2,011)



(21,383)



(11,797)

























Less noncontrolling interest in loss of VIE



(1,377)



—



(5,404)



—

























Net loss attributable to Cubic

$ (9,392)

$ (2,011)

$ (15,979)

$ (11,797)

























Amounts attributable to Cubic:























Net loss from continuing operations

$ (8,053)

$ (3,346)

$ (14,640)

$ (14,781) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations



(1,339)



1,335



(1,339)



2,984 Net loss attributable to Cubic

$ (9,392)

$ (2,011)

$ (15,979)

$ (11,797)

























Net income (loss) per share:























Basic























Continuing operations attributable to Cubic

$ (0.26)

$ (0.12)

$ (0.49)

$ (0.54) Discontinued operations

$ (0.04)

$ 0.05

$ (0.04)

$ 0.11 Basic earnings per share attributable to Cubic

$ (0.30)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.54)

$ (0.43)

























Diluted























Continuing operations attributable to Cubic

$ (0.26)

$ (0.12)

$ (0.49)

$ (0.54) Discontinued operations

$ (0.04)

$ 0.05

$ (0.04)

$ 0.11 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Cubic

$ (0.30)

$ (0.07)

$ (0.54)

$ (0.43)

























Dividends per common share

$ 0.14

$ 0.14

$ 0.14

$ 0.14

























Weighted average shares used in per share calculations:























Basic



31,150



27,223



29,821



27,215 Diluted



31,150



27,223



29,821



27,215