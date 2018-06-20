Cubic Selected to Provide Queensland's New Ticketing System

Cubic will be responsible for upgrading the current system to incorporate some of the world's most advanced ticketing technologies including contactless payment and next-generation real-time passenger information. Operation and maintenance of the system are also included in the agreement. The new system will enable Queensland commuters to use bankcards, mobile phones and personal electronic devices including watches to pay for travel on public transport.

"This is an exciting partnership that would provide Queenslanders with one of the most advanced, flexible and secure public transport payment systems in the world," said Mark Bailey, Queensland's Minister for Transport and Main Roads. "This payment solution will bring more convenience and freedom of choice for commuters. We're delighted that proven technology already used across London, Chicago and Vancouver will be further enhanced for the benefit of Queensland commuters."

"The Queensland contract award is a testament to Cubic's commitment in revolutionizing fare payment systems," said Bradley H. Feldmann, chairman, president and chief executive officer, Cubic Corporation. "We look forward to leveraging our world-class technologies to deliver a system that will improve travelers' daily commutes."

"This new ticketing system to be installed by Cubic will provide Queensland commuters with more options and greater payment flexibility in how to pay their fares," said Matt Cole, president, Cubic Transportation Systems. "Riders want speed, convenience and a more efficient travel experience. The new ticketing system will deliver just that."

"Cubic is delighted to have been selected for this landmark project," said Tom Walker, senior vice president and managing director of CTS Asia-Pacific. "This cements the very strong partnership between Cubic and DTMR that has been established since we were originally awarded the go card contract in 2003."

Cubic based its Queensland bid on the company's strong credentials in proven technology and experience in designing, installing and operating projects, as well as its financial strength and depth of resources.

The company's expertise in advanced ticketing and payment technologies has been demonstrated in recent months with new contract wins for the installation of new systems in New York and Boston.

