Cubic Sensor & Instrument and Innovaer Technologies Form Joint Venture: Cubic Innovaer

HINSDALE, Ill., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Sensor & Instrument, a leading manufacturer of gas sensors and gas analyzers, and Innovaer Technologies, its strategic partner in North America, are pleased to announce the formation of Cubic Innovaer, a new joint venture focused on advancing the development, customization, and integration of high-performance sensing technologies.

Building on years of successful collaboration, Cubic and Innovaer are combining their strengths to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of sensor solutions and OEM/ODM services designed to meet the needs of global customers across diverse industries, including HVAC, automotive, health medical, industrial safety, and environmental monitoring.

A Strategic Step Toward Enhanced Global Capability

Founded in 2003, Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co., Ltd. is a publicly listed company on the Shanghai stock exchange, specializing in gas sensors and gas analyzers. With over 20 years' R&D accumulation, Cubic has established diverse gas sensing technology platforms for technical innovation to deliver high-value sensing solutions tailored for global customers.

Innovaer Technologies, since its establishment, has been a strategic partner to Cubic Sensor & Instrument, helping expand Cubic's global footprint and strengthen customer relationships through technical expertise and localized support.

The creation of Cubic Innovaer represents a natural evolution of this partnership — uniting Cubic's world-class sensor technology, R&D and manufacturing capabilities with Innovaer's market insight and application engineering experience.

"Expanding into the North American market is a pivotal part of Cubic's global strategy," said Dr. Youhui Xiong, President of Cubic. "Over the years, Cubic and Innovaer have built a strong foundation of mutual trust. With the establishment of our joint venture, Cubic Innovaer, we will further integrate our strengths, deepen our collaboration, and create greater value for our customers."

"We are excited to deepen our long-standing partnership with Cubic Sensor & Instrument through the formation of Cubic Innovaer," said Tony Nowak, President of Innovaer Technologies. "This joint venture will allow us to work more closely with customers, providing customized sensor and system-level solutions that meet specific application requirements while maintaining the high standards of performance and reliability Cubic is known for."

Delivering Complete Sensor and System Solutions

Cubic Innovaer will focus on providing advanced sensing technologies, including gas sensors, air quality modules, and complete sensing systems for OEM and ODM customers. Through this collaboration, the joint venture will enhance design flexibility, shorten development cycles, and deliver tailored solutions to meet specialized customer needs in both established and emerging markets.

"Cubic is a global leader in gas sensing technology and industrialization capabilities," said Dr. Youhui Xiong. "As Cubic's localized operational entity in North America, our joint venture, Cubic Innovaer, will be better positioned to gain insights into customer needs. Cubic will fully support the joint venture by investing our strengths in R&D, supply chain stability, and other key sources, delivering superior solutions to our customers."

"As Cubic's strategic partner, we've always shared a vision of innovation and partnership," said Tony Nowak, President of Innovaer Technologies. "The formation of Cubic Innovaer strengthens that vision and enables us to offer customers more integrated sensing solutions — combining Cubic's deep technical expertise with our application engineering and support capabilities. Together, we will continue to raise the standard for sensor performance and reliability worldwide."

Commitment to Quality and Innovation

Cubic Innovaer will uphold the core values of both organizations — innovation, quality, and customer focus — while expanding research, production, and support capabilities. The joint venture will serve as a platform for continuous product improvement, collaborative development, and global market expansion.

With a shared commitment to excellence and sustainability, Cubic Innovaer represents a key step in Cubic's global market strategy. Established as a North American joint venture, the company enhances localized innovation capabilities, strengthens regional customer engagement, and accelerates alignment with industry-specific needs. By offering precise, dependable, and efficient solutions, Cubic Innovaer contributes to a more connected global presence and reinforces Cubic's long-term strategy of international growth.

About Cubic Sensor & Instrument

Cubic Sensor & Instrument is a leading manufacturer of gas sensors and gas analyzers. With a focus on innovation, quality, and performance, Cubic provides advanced sensing solutions for applications in HVAC, automotive electronics, medical health, industrial safety, smart metering, scientific instrument, and low carbon thermal engineering sectors. With the capabilities of mass production and self-developed components integration, Cubic offers meticulous cost control to provide high performance products to customers. Complemented by a robust and reliable supply chain, Cubic capitalizes on the virtuous synergy of technological innovation, supply chain management, and lean production practices to effectively meet customers' demands and provide holistic gas sensing solutions across various industries.

About Innovaer Technologies

Innovaer Technologies, since its establishment, has been a strategic partner to Cubic Sensor & Instrument and has since become a trusted partner for OEM and system integrators worldwide. Innovaer specializes in delivering customized sensing solutions and technical support, helping customers integrate Cubic's technologies into a wide range of products and applications.

