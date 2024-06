This is a critical milestone in supporting the HVAC/R industry as our Industry partners begin migrating to refrigerant blends with a lower Global Warming Potential (GWP). UL and IEC recognition of these critical components will allow our partners to streamline the design and manufacturing processes for the newly required A2L & A3L leak detection systems.

Tony Nowak, President of Innovaer Technologies, expressed his excitement about this achievement, stating, "UL and IEC certification for these products is a major accomplishment for Innovaer Technologies and Cubic Sensor and Instrument. UL and IEC certification for these critical components signifies our commitment to safety standards, regulatory compliance and providing our customers with robust and reliable sensing systems to go along with production lines already established to support customers supply chain requirements."

Portfolio Summary

MODBUS RTU or Analog Output for real-time LFL measurement

SPST and DPDT Relay Output reduces the need for an external mitigation board

15+ Years Expected Lifetime

Fast Response Time

NDIR sensing engine ensure high accuracy measurement

Maintenance Free – Internal reference channel and self-compensation remove the need for calibration

Multi-point temperature and humidity compensation

Immunity to Poisoning

Selective to the target gas being measured

Production in place to support delivery of over 4M sensors per year

