Cubic Signs R&D Agreement with iMOVE Cooperative Research Centre in Australia

The agreement with the iMOVE Cooperative Research Centre in Melbourne partners Cubic with the University of Melbourne, Public Transport Victoria, VicRoads and the Transport Accident Commission to conduct a two-year multi-phase project, called the "Implementation of a Multimodal Situational Awareness and Operations Regime Evaluation Platform."

The project will consider the safety implications and interaction between all modes of transportation, including walking, cycling, car, freight, bus and tram, to identify blockages to the seamless management of integrated multi-modal transportation.

The data collection infrastructure behind the project is the Australian Integrated Multimodal Eco System (AIMES) at the University of Melbourne, in which Cubic's Transport Management Platform is the main integration hub.

"Cubic and our partners are excited to be part of this iMOVE project that will deliver another significant step in multi-modal transport management, in which Australia is leading the way," said Tom Walker, senior vice president and managing director for the Asia-Pacific region, CTS. "Through the collection and use of detailed operational data and the implementation of advanced algorithms, we expect the project will demonstrate that improved journey reliability can be delivered within our cities."

The iMOVE Cooperative Research Centre is a consortium of 44 industry, government and research partners engaged in a ten-year effort to improve Australia's transportation systems through collaborative R&D projects. Funding for this latest project and other R&D initiatives was provided by the Australian government with a $55 million grant in 2017.

Cubic is a market-leading, technology provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Cubic Transportation Systems is a leading integrator of payment and information technology and services to create intelligent travel solutions for transportation authorities and operators.

