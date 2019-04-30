Cubic to Bring Contactless Transit Cards to Apple Wallet - Starting in Chicago Later this Year

Cubic's mobile platform will enable passengers to add transit cards to Apple Wallet on iPhone, eliminating the need for a physical transit card. Cubic's Traveler app provides travelers with new tools to manage their transit cards and enhance their journey.

"We are thrilled to be working with Apple to allow customers to ride transit using the Apple devices they carry with them every day," said Bradley H. Feldmann, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Cubic Corporation. "Cubic strives to be at the forefront of creating mobile transit payment solutions and next-generation apps, and we're confident these developments will provide the most efficient way for travelers to pay and go."

"This solution will benefit those who use public transportation for their daily commutes, as well as occasional journeys, by creating convenience and flexibility in their payment options and a seamless and frictionless experience as travelers move through the transit network" said Matt Cole, president of Cubic Transportation Systems. "We look forward to bringing these exciting features to travelers."

Travelers will be able to add transit cards to Apple Wallet, load transit funds, buy fare products and manage their account from the Cubic Traveler app. Cubic's Traveler app will integrate Apple Pay; reloading funds and purchasing tickets will be secure, private and as simple as a glance with Face ID or the touch of a finger with Touch ID on iPhone. All key ticket and pass types will be available for purchase via the Cubic Traveler app.

