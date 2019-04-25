Cubic to Discuss Mobility as a Service at MaaS 2019 Melbourne

SAN DIEGO, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation today announced that its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division's Vice President and Global Chief Technology Officer Tim Mercer-Cook, will deliver a presentation at ITS Australia's Mobility as a Service | MaaS 2019 Melbourne conference in Australia on May 2. Mercer-Cook will discuss some of the challenges cities face in contracting and negotiating with third-party mobility providers. With a focus on fulfilling transit's equity mission, maximizing innovation and protecting public transport revenue, Mercer-Cook's presentation will offer valuable insight for cities to confidently navigate the rough waters of contract negotiation.

"Mobility as a Service has the potential to transform our cities into spaces where traffic, pollution and congestion are things of the past. To accelerate this transformation, we must clear the way for more social and environmental forms of transport, such as transit and shared-use mobility," said Mercer-Cook. "To be successful, cities need to find the best way to integrate shared-use mobility services into their transport networks in a way that leverages innovation and flexibility, while protecting the city's interests and promoting transit."

Mercer-Cook will present at the following session:

Cities Under Siege – How to Contract a Mobility Provider and Survive

Date: Thursday, May 2

Time: 12:00 p.m. – 12:15 p.m. (local time)

Location: Crown Promenade Hotel, Melbourne, Victoria, 3006

Cubic is a sponsor of the MaaS 2019 Melbourne welcome reception, which will take place on Wednesday, May 1. Tom Walker, senior vice president and managing director of Cubic Transportation Systems, Asia-Pacific, will be presenting the sponsor note.

The MaaS 2019 Melbourne conference brings together senior policy makers, decision makers, practitioners and senior intelligent transport executives to explore the technology and new concepts that are driving consumer mobility choices today.

