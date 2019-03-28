Cubic to Drive the Conversation on the Future of Mobility at IBTTA Technology Summit

SAN DIEGO, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced its Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS) business division will discuss the importance of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) and showcase its Road User Charging solution at the International Bridge, Tunnel & Turnpike Association (IBTTA)'s annual Technology Summit. Taking place from March 31 – April 2 in Orlando, Florida, the Technology Summit covers a variety of technological applications and business practices which are increasingly being incorporated into tolling operations.

"It's essential for tolling to become a part of the wider MaaS trend as multimodal transportation continues to be the core of future mobility services," said Crissy Ditmore, director of strategy, Cubic Transportation Systems. "A more holistic form of revenue collection where drivers make micropayments based on their mileage and the zones they travel in, similar to current practice on public transportation, could be the advantageous result of a flexible MaaS structure."

Ditmore and CTS Business Development Director Keith Foxe will present during the following breakout sessions at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld:

What is MaaS and Why Is It Important? "Putting Transit Front and Center of the Conversation" Keith Foxe , Business Development Director, CTS Date/Time: Monday, April 1 ; 10:30 a.m.–12 p.m. (local time) Location: Oceans 4

"Putting Transit Front and Center of the Conversation" , Business Development Director, CTS Date/Time: ; 10:30 a.m.–12 p.m. (local time) Location: Oceans 4 MaaS Implementation and Operations "MaaS – Same Old Stuff, Something New or a Solution to Revolutionize Transport?" Crissy Ditmore , Director of Strategy, CTS Date/Time: Monday, April 1 ; 3:30 p.m.–5 p.m. (local time) Location: Oceans 4

Cubic will feature its Road User Charging Back Office solution designed for multiagency use, while allowing each tolling entity to have control over its own business rules, revenue apportionment and general ledger. The solution lays a solid foundation for account-based payment processing and customer services across entire states or multistate regions for any number of agencies or types of operators.

Cubic is a proud Platinum sponsor of IBTTA. Follow CTS on Twitter @CubicTS and join the social media conversation with #IBTTAOrlando.

