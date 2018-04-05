Cubic to Explore Mobility Strategies at American Public Transportation Association (APTA) Conference

The TransITech Conference will address managing innovation in the best interest of operations and safety. The Fare Collection/Revenue Management Conference will discuss current fare collection projects and issues as well as share experiences and best practices. The second conference will also host a two-part Super Session: the first half will address mobile payment and the state of the technology and where it is heading, while the second half will focus on Mobility as a Service (Maas) and the benefits and challenges for public transit. Cubic executives will participate in both sessions as panelists.

"Cubic is working to ensure our agency customers are prepared for the inevitable disruptors in the industry, including MaaS as well as mobile payment and ticketing," said Matt Cole, president of Cubic Transportation Systems. "It is vital that transit agencies take a central role in shaping the direction of MaaS, which is not a replacement for public transit, but a complement to it. Both mobile and MaaS technologies are giving riders more options for how they move around their cities, pay for the services they use and make informed decisions about when to travel."

Cubic will participate in the following sessions:

General Session: Speaking for Mobility as a Service, Innovation, and Transforming Transit Agencies: Tuesday, April 10 , 8:30 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.

Moderated by Jannet Walker Ford , vice president and general manager, Eastern Region, Americas, CTS.

, – Moderated by , vice president and general manager, Eastern Region, Americas, CTS. Project Round Tables: Tuesday, April 10 , 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Moderated by Lynn Brumfield , program manager, CTS.

, – Moderated by , program manager, CTS. Super Session Part 1: Mobile Payment/Mobile Ticketing: The Route to a Cardless Transit Payment System: Wednesday, April 11 , 8:30 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.

Panelist: Robert Sprogis , product director (mobile), CTS.

, – Panelist: , product director (mobile), CTS. Super Session Part 2: Mobility as a Service (Maas): Wednesday, April 11 , 10:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Panelist: Boris Karsch , vice president, strategy, CTS.

CTS will also exhibit mobility technologies at booth #105 on Monday, April 9, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. in the conference center of the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront.

To join the social conversation, follow Cubic Transportation Systems at @CubicTS or use #APTAfrt18.

