Cubic to Explore Open Payment in Tolling at IBTTA Conference

"Using Apple Pay and Google Pay to pay for products online or at the store has been around for some time. More recently, transit agencies are adding these options for pay-as-you-go services at the point of travel as we've seen in Chicago and London," said Matt Cole, president of CTS. "Other major metropolitan areas like New York and Boston are on the horizon and it won't be long before consumers will be pushing to use open payment options for tolling."

Tate's presentation will explore how open payment systems are utilized in transit and discuss what in-vehicle changes are needed and how the tolling back office can be transformed into a mobility service account to expand payment options for customers.

Tate will present at the following session within the "Back Office Systems" technology track:

Open Payment Systems:

Monday, April 23 at 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. (local time); Carolina Ballroom C-E of the Sheraton Charlotte/Le Méridien Complex.

CTS will also demonstrate its tolling back office in the Symphony Ballroom. The Cubic Tolling Back Office solution is designed for multiagency use while giving each tolling authority control over its own business rules, revenue apportionment and general ledger. The solution lays a solid foundation for account-based payment processing and customer services across entire states or multistate regions for any number of agencies or types of operators.

To join the social conversation, follow Cubic Transportation Systems at @CubicTS or use #IBTTA.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a market-leading, technology provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Cubic Transportation Systems is a leading integrator of payment and information technology and services to create intelligent travel solutions for transportation authorities and operators. Cubic Mission Solutions provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) capabilities for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. Cubic Global Defense is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions, special operations and intelligence services for the U.S. and allied forces. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company's website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cubic-to-explore-open-payment-in-tolling-at-ibtta-conference-300633326.html

SOURCE Cubic Corporation

Related Links

http://www.cubic.com

