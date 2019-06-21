Cubic to Host Investor Meeting on June 24 in New York

SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced that it will host an investor meeting in New York City on Monday, June 24 to highlight its Cubic Transportation Systems business including NextCity®, Cubic's revolutionary vision in city management and integrated traveler experience. The event will feature presentations from Brad Feldmann, chairman, president and chief executive officer; Matt Cole, senior vice president and president of Cubic Transportation Systems; and Shashi Verma, director of strategy and chief technology officer of Transport for London.

Presentations are scheduled to begin at 1:00 p.m. ET and the event is expected to conclude at approximately 3:00 p.m. ET.

Investors may visit the investor relations section of Cubic's website at www.cubic.com/investor-relations/events-presentations to listen to the audio webcast from the event. The audio webcast will be archived for up to 90 days.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people's lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

