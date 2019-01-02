Cubic to Present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) today announced that Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Bradley H. Feldmann and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Anshooman Aga will present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York, New York on Tuesday, January 15 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Investors may visit the investor relations section of Cubic's website at www.cubic.com/investor-relations/events-presentations to listen to the audio webcast from the event. The audio webcast will be archived for up to 90 days.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people's lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

SOURCE Cubic Corporation

Related Links

http://www.cubic.com

