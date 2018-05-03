Cubic to Showcase Advanced Training Solutions at SOFEX 2018

"Cubic's world-class training technologies accelerate training efficiency and improve overall readiness through individual and collective engagement," said Dave Buss, president of Cubic Global Defense. "We look forward to the opportunity to showcase our innovative training solutions and increase our offerings to our customers in the Middle East region."

Cubic will be showcasing the following training solutions at the show:

Air Combat Force-on-Force Training: In use by Oman , United Arab Emirates , Egypt , Saudi Arabia and more, Cubic's P5 Tactical Combat Training System (TCTS) relays Time, Space and Positioning Information between participating aircraft during training sorties. This air combat training system enables real-time, live monitoring and recorded mission data of air-to-air, air-to-ground and surface-to-air training scenarios for post mission analysis.

In use by , , , and more, Cubic's P5 Tactical Combat Training System (TCTS) relays Time, Space and Positioning Information between participating aircraft during training sorties. This air combat training system enables real-time, live monitoring and recorded mission data of air-to-air, air-to-ground and surface-to-air training scenarios for post mission analysis. Ground Live Combat Training: Cubic provides live ground combat maneuver training solutions for training and mission rehearsal exercises. Our systems allow troops to train like they fight, in a realistic battlefield environment, to sustain and improve upon their advanced tactical engagement skills against an opposing force.

Cubic provides live ground combat maneuver training solutions for training and mission rehearsal exercises. Our systems allow troops to train like they fight, in a realistic battlefield environment, to sustain and improve upon their advanced tactical engagement skills against an opposing force. Cubic Range Design and Live Fire Training: Cubic's Range Design services allow delivery of complete range design solutions for military, law enforcement, Special Forces and security training centers. Cubic's QuickRange ® is a full-service, pre-fabricated shooting range that can be delivered to any location ready to use, while eliminating challenges associated with building a traditional shooting range.

Cubic's Range Design services allow delivery of complete range design solutions for military, law enforcement, Special Forces and security training centers. Cubic's QuickRange is a full-service, pre-fabricated shooting range that can be delivered to any location ready to use, while eliminating challenges associated with building a traditional shooting range. Firearms Training: Cubic's PRISim Suite ® PortableTrainer™ firearms simulator provides an immersive training environment through the use of interactive video scenarios, allowing trainees to experience stress, fear and threats from the virtual actors on screen.

Cubic's PRISim Suite PortableTrainer™ firearms simulator provides an immersive training environment through the use of interactive video scenarios, allowing trainees to experience stress, fear and threats from the virtual actors on screen. Cybersecurity Training: Cubic's Social Media Analytic Replication Toolkit (SMART) provides the tools to create social media content within a scalable, dynamic live, virtual and constructive (LVC) environment for use by Information Operations and Intelligence Analysts in multilevel training exercises.

Visit Cubic at booth #608 in the USA Security and Defense Pavilion at the King Abdullah Air Base. Follow Cubic Global Defense at @CubicDefense on Twitter and join the social conversation with #SOFEX.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a market-leading, technology provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, C4ISR and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries' effectiveness and operational readiness. Cubic Transportation Systems is a leading integrator of payment and information technology and services to create intelligent travel solutions for transportation authorities and operators. Cubic Mission Solutions provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) capabilities for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. Cubic Global Defense is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions for the U.S. and allied forces. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company's website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cubic-to-showcase-advanced-training-solutions-at-sofex-2018-300642466.html

SOURCE Cubic Corporation

Related Links

http://www.cubic.com

